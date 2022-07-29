Birmingham 2022: Lovlina and boxing contingent furious after being stranded at opening ceremony

The ceremony on Thursday night went on for about two hours and Lovlina, along with another member of the Indian boxing contingent, Muhammad Hussamuddin, decided to leave early for the Games Village from the Alexander Stadium, a 30-minute drive.

"We want to train in the morning as we have a bout day after. The ceremony will go on for a while so we thought of leaving. We asked for a taxi but we were told that was not available," Lovlina told PTI news aganecy.

With the ceremony still on and the duo unable to book a taxi on its own, Lovlina and Hussamuddin were left clueless on how to ride back to their accommodation. They eventually took the first bus bound for the Village near the National Exhibition Centre.

The Indian delegation has been provided three cars by the organisers but their drivers were done for the day as the athletes and officials arrived for the opening ceremony in buses.

India's Chef de Mission Rajesh Bhandari, who happens to be the vice president of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), was not pleased with the development.

"We were in the middle of the ceremony and I got to know later that she and another boxer left early. We all came in buses and taxi option was not available at that time. They shouldn't have come if they wanted to leave early.

"There were so many athletes who decided not to come as they had training or competition in the morning, which we completely understand. I will be speaking to the boxing team on this matter," said Bhandari.

A total 164 athletes and officials took part in the ceremony, which is half the Indian contingent's size. The women's cricket team members too decided to stay back in the hotel due to their opening game the following morning.

Ahead of the Games, Lovlina had alleged that her coaches were harassed constantly after personal coach Sandhya Gurung was not allowed inside the Games Village upon arrival.

Gurung was later given Village accreditation.

Talking about the incident, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) acting president Anil Khanna had said that the needs of Indian athletes during multi-sporting events are a tad more hard to satisfy than others.

After arriving in Birmingham for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Lovlina had alleged that her preparations were being hampered because of the continuous harassment her coaches were facing from the authorities.

She wanted Gurung to be included in the CWG contingent and the IOA in a last-minute move accommodated her request.

The designated team doctor of the boxing contingent Karanjeet Singh had to be shifted outside the Games Village for Gurung to enter.

"It is tougher to satisfy Indian athletes' needs a little more than others as they react a bit too early. A sense of cooperation between the athletes is not always there," said Khanna.

The Birmingham 2022 Games which started on July 28, will go on till July 10.