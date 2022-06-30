Birthday boy Anirban Lahiri determined to shine at John Deere Classic

Having missed the golfing action, Lahiri prior to John Deere Classic took some time off to rope in a few days at home. But the golfer missed being on the grass and made sure to hit the tee as soon as he could.

Lahiri, who finds the conditions well suited for him, spoke about his approach towards the John Deere Classic. "I think, you know, this is probably my third time here. It's a great event. You know, it's fantastic for the community here. And I think it has good history as well. It's really a unique track. And I think it's in the best shape. I've seen it in, you know, the years that I've come here.

"Yeah, you know, it's one of those weeks where you're going to make a lot of birdies. You know, if it rains, or if the wind dies down, then it gets a little bit easier to get. But there's definitely a lot of holes where you have to know where to leave yourself. And also, be aggressive, you know, from the fairway. So, as long as you're in the short grass, you will get a few wedges, you get a few opportunities, and you got to make as many as you can," said Lahiri.

With the 2022 season reaching midway, Lahiri talked about the playoffs and his game field. He said, "I think, you know, we just do what we do. You know, everybody keeps talking about the players. But you know, that's also a result of what I've done over so many years, you know, I have a lot of major experience a lot of experience in big events. So, you know, when you just get into a major or you know, something that's as prestigious as the Open at St. Andrews, you know, you just kind of prepare and try and do everything to peak at the right time. And you know, that's the commonality among all the big ones."

Lahiri looks all set to come back on the top of the table in John Deere Classic which is set to be telecasted on Eurosport India on Sunday 23:00 Hrs (11:00PM IST) onwards.

Source: Media Release