More sports Blazers' Coach Chauncey Billups And Heat's Terry Rozier Arrested In Major Gambling Investigation Chauncey Billups of the Portland Trail Blazers and Terry Rozier of the Miami Heat were arrested in connection with an extensive gambling investigation involving organised crime. The FBI revealed significant fraud linked to illegal sports betting and rigged poker games. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 21:56 [IST]

-myKhel Team

In a significant development, the FBI has arrested 34 individuals, including Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier. These arrests are linked to illegal sports betting and rigged poker games involving organized crime networks. The announcement was made on Thursday, highlighting the scale of fraud uncovered in these investigations.

The indictment reveals that Rozier and other defendants had access to confidential information from NBA players or coaches. This information was allegedly shared with a network of bettors. U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. described it as one of the most audacious sports corruption schemes since the legalization of online sports betting in the U.S.

The poker investigation unveiled underground games held in New York, reportedly backed by mafia connections. These games involved athletes who allegedly used advanced technology to defraud millions from participants. This adds another layer to the complex web of illegal activities being scrutinized by authorities.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat have not yet issued statements regarding these investigations' outcomes. Billups, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last season, was present during Portland's season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which ended in a 118-114 defeat for his team.

Meanwhile, Rozier suited up for Miami's first game of the season against Orlando Magic but did not play. The Heat lost that match 125-121. The unfolding events have cast a shadow over both teams as they navigate this challenging situation.