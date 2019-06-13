Blockbuster heavyweight championship rematch headlines UFC 241

Also on the UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 card features, a can't miss welterweight thriller as No. 8 ranked Anthony Pettis welcomes back Nate Diaz.

The event takes place Saturday, August 17 at Honda Center and will stream live nationally on Pay-Per-View exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish. In India Sony Pictures Network will telecast the event live.

Preliminary fights will air nationally in English and Spanish on ESPN and ESPN Deportes linear networks starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with the early prelims simulcast on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT.

A two-time member of the United States Olympic freestyle wrestling team and one of only four fighters to simultaneously hold championships in two UFC divisions, Cormier (22-1 1NC, fighting out of San Jose, Calif.) dethroned Miocic via KO during their initial encounter at UFC 226 last year.

Throughout his legendary career, he has netted spectacular victories over Derrick Lewis, Alexander Gustafsson, Dan Henderson and Anthony Johnson (twice). Cormier now aims to secure his second title defense against the division's most dominant champion.

Holder of the record for most successful consecutive heavyweight title defenses in UFC history at three, former champion Miocic (18-3, fighting out of Independence, Ohio) looks to even the score with Cormier.

After capturing the championship in 2016 via first-round KO against Fabricio Werdum, Miocic went on to earn thrilling wins against Francis Ngannou, Junior Dos Santos and Alistair Overeem. With revenge on his mind, Miocic is now gunning to become only the fourth fighter to reclaim the heavyweight championship.

Former lightweight champion Pettis (22-8, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) made a huge splash at welterweight when he became the first fighter to knock out Stephen Thompson this past March.

Known for his flashy striking and slick ground game, he has also finished Charles Oliveira, Gilbert Melendez, Benson Henderson and Donald Cerrone. Pettis now hopes to keep his momentum rolling with another show-stealing performance against one of the most dangerous fighters on the UFC roster.

Winner of The Ultimate Fighter season five, Diaz (20-11, fighting out of Stockton, Calif.) makes his highly anticipated first appearance since his epic double-bill against Conor McGregor.

A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with a relentless striking attack, Diaz has beaten some of the biggest names in the sport. On top of submitting McGregor, he has bested Michael Johnson, Gray Maynard, Jim Miller and Donald Cerrone.

Diaz now looks for another big finish and to remind fans why he is one of the most exciting fighters in MMA.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• In a highly anticipated middleweight contenders' bout, No. 2 ranked Yoel Romero (13-3, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba) battles undefeated No. 8 Paulo Costa (12-0, fighting out of Contagem, Brazil)

• No.3 ranked bantamweight contender Raphael Assuncao (27-6, fighting out of Alpharetta, Ga. by way of Recife, Brazil) looks to re-assert himself in the title picture against surging No. 9 Cory Sandhagen (11-1, fighting out of Aurora, Colo.)

• No.9 ranked middleweight contender Derek Brunson (19-7, fighting out of Wilmington, N.C.) hopes to build on his momentum against rising No. 11 Ian Heinisch (13-1, fighting out of Englewood, Colo.)

• Streaking featherweights collide when Gabriel Benitez (21-7, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) meets Sodiq Yusuff (9-1, fighting out of Bladensburg, Md. by way of Lagos, Nigeria)

• Sabina Mazo (6-1, fighting out of Medellín, Colombia) takes on Shana Dobson (3-3, fighting out of Fort Worth, Tex.) in a clash of flyweight prospects

