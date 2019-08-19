I'll be watching the guys on TV - Woods comes up short in Tour Championship bid

Woods needed to finish 11th or better at the BMW Championship, eventually won by Justin Thomas, to make sure he would be inside the top 30 in the FedExCup points table, guaranteeing a place in the field for next week's finale.

However, successive one-under rounds left him with too much work to do over the weekend, meaning he will not be able to defend his title at East Lake.

The 15-time major winner ended a five-year wait for a tournament win at last year's Tour Championship having at one stage slipped to as low as 1,199 in the world rankings.

"Last year culminated in a pretty special moment for me and would've been nice to go back there, but I'll be watching the guys on TV," Woods said after his final round at Medinah, a course where he has twice won majors.

Woods had given himself hope of keeping his 2019 season alive with a 67 in the third round, only to finish up on in a tie for 37th on six under after signing for a score of 72 on Sunday.

"It was a little bit frustrating that I didn't have the short game I needed to make a run," he said. "I made too many bogeys around the greens.

"I had it two under par early and was giving myself at least an outside chance of getting to my number. I felt like if I shot six under then I might have moved on."

Despite having to watch the Tour Championship from afar, Woods was able to reflect positively on a year that saw him win the Masters at Augusta.

" very special to win my 15th major and get my fifth jacket," he told the PGA Tour. "The rest of the tournaments I didn't really play as well as I wanted to, but at the end of the day, I'm the one with the green jacket."