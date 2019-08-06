I don't trust the BBBofC - Whyte drug-testing controversy concerns Lomachenko promoter Arum

Whyte climbed off the canvas to beat Oscar Rivas on points on July 20, but it was later reported the 31-year-old tested positive for a banned substance before the bout in doping controls overseen by the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD).

Promoter Eddie Hearn stated the British heavyweight, who insisted he triumphed "fair and square", had been cleared to fight by UKAD, the BBBofC and the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA), which tested both boxers in the build-up to the contest.

Lomachenko will look to add the vacant WBC lightweight title to his WBA and WBO belts when he faces Luke Campbell at London's O2 Arena on August 31, but Arum has aired concerns about how the BBBofC - who hand over the responsibility of anti-doping procedures and sanctions to UKAD - dealt with the situation.

"Ordinarily I wouldn't be concerned but ask me if I am and damn right I am because I don't trust the British board," Arum told BBC Sport.

"Commissions, whether it is in the US, or the British Boxing Board of Control - who in this area look totally inept - I think it would be a good thing to have an internationally recognised body taking over the testing problem.

"I was very upset with what I read with the Whyte situation. What made me upset was not the ultimate decision to let him fight but the fact that the opponent was never given any notice that Whyte had tested positive at least in his 'A' sample. That was absolutely wrong.

"You don't do that to an opponent. Whoever handled this made a terrible, terrible mistake. This is a serious business - guys can get hurt. Give the fighter notice and let him also be in on the decision.

"Boxing needs a standard on drug testing. It has to be addressed right away, as early as next week. This is a serious, serious problem."

I am so disappointed with the rubbish that has been said about me over the last few days.

I have lawyers dealing with it and I have been told that I can't talk about it for good legal reasons.

I was cleared to fight and I won that fight fair and square. Thanks for the support — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) July 26, 2019

The BBBofC was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Omnisport.

Hall of Fame promoter Arum also declared he would be willing to assist with the funding of VADA to improve anti-doping standards.

"I found VADA to be extraordinarily good at drug testing and very honest," the 87-year-old said.

"If they took over drug testing for all of professional boxing, even if it meant putting a tax on proceeds to enhance how frequently they can test, I think that would be a very good thing.

"The boxers shouldn't pay for it from their pay cheque. The fund probably could be a tax on promoters based on gate receipts or a tax on promoters based on television revenue. It's very do-able.

"I really think you need uniform standards and that VADA should be the be all and end all, and the testing must be random."