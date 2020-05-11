English
Bob Arum: Pulev will not step aside for Fury to fight Joshua next

By Peter Thompson

London, May 11: Bob Arum says there is no chance Kubrat Pulev will "step aside" to allow Tyson Fury to fight Anthony Joshua next.

Mandatory challenger Pulev and IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua were set to step into the ring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, but the bout was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

WBC champion Fury's next fight is due to be another rematch with Deontay Wilder, yet there has been increasing talk of an all-British unification fight coming first.

Top Rank boss Arum, who represents Bulgarian veteran Pulev and promotes Fury in the United States, dismissed that possibility following his latest conversation with Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn on Saturday.

Arum revealed Joshua and Pulev look likely to do battle outside the United Kingdom later this year.

He told Bad Left Hook: "No step aside for Pulev.

"I talked to Eddie Hearn about Joshua vs Pulev. It looks like it can't be the UK, because there couldn't be spectators.

"There looks like there are a couple other possibilities [for where the fight will take place]. It's probably not gonna take place until later this year. And definitely not the UK.

"Also, for Fury versus Wilder, that's looking like the fourth quarter."

Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 2:40 [IST]
