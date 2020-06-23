Exclusive! Practised at home with empty gas cylinder during coronavirus lockdown, says Boxer Lovlina Borgohain

The 22-year-old two-time world bronze-medallist Lovlina secured her maiden Olympic berth after settling for a bronze medal at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan in March. The second-seeded pugilist lost to third seed and 2018 world silver-medallist Hong Gu of China in a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Lovlina, like several other athletes, confined herself indoors during the lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of the pandemic and spent the days with her family.

In an exclusive interview with MyKhel, the pugilist from Assam talked about her life during the lockdown days and what are her plans for the future.

Here are the excerpts:

MyKhel: How was the feeling after you secured the Olympic berth in Jordan?

Lovlina Borgohain: Of course, I was happy after getting the ticket to Tokyo, but I didn't realise the gravity of it until my friends and family started calling me up and congratulated me. I took that bout as just another game which I won. It is important not to let the pressure of a big match come into your head for it helps you stay focussed.

MK: What has been your routine during the lockdown anything specific you did or learnt during this period.

LB: There wasn't much to do during the lockdown. So, like everyone else, I spent quality time with my family. It is a welcome break for us athletes because we hardly get so much free time to stay at home. I learnt cooking at an early stage of my career, so I utilised it by cooking various recipes watching videos. Also, I got a chance to watch movies, read some books during this period.

MK: How did you practice during the gap to keep yourself physically and mentally fit?

LB: Initially, there wasn't any equipment to practice at home, so I used an empty LPG cylinder at home to do some weight training. Gradually, once the lockdown eased, the BFI provided us with the necessary equipment. Now I have the kit, as well as the equipment to train at home. I do not have a training partner with me but I am doing shadow practice in the meantime.

Our national assistant coach Mohammed Ali Qamar sir is also helping us out. The BFI holds online sessions for us regularly, and the coaches give us some exercises. I meditate regularly to keep myself mentally strong during these tough times.

MK: So when do you think you'll be able to return on the ring? When are your camps going to start?

LB: It's still too early to comment. As you know, the pandemic hasn't been contained yet and the number of active cases increasing. Yes, the BFI is planning to start our camp in July but I won't be able to leave home unless it's safer. I have to change three flights to get to reach the camp and as of now, it's not safe. So, we'll have to wait and watch.

As far as the international action is concerned, I think the Asian Boxing Championships could be the first competition we might be able to attend. Since it's happening in India so we don't have to bother about travelling abroad. If and when it happens, it will provide a decent opportunity to find our groves.

MK: Do you think the Asian Championship will help you prepare well for a showpiece event like the Olympics?

LB: Of course, boxers from China and Taipei are my biggest opponents in the ring. Hopefully, they'll be participating in the Asian Championship as things improve by that time. So it will be good practice for me in the run-up to the Olympics. I have always done well against European boxers but the pugilists from Chinese and Taipei are physically stronger they have always posed a bigger challenge in the welterweight category. Indian boxers have been technically sound, but they used to lag in terms of physical strength. With the introduction of foreign coaches, we have also worked on our physical strength. Now, we are capable of competing with the best in the world.

MK: What is your message for your fellow athletes on the occasion of Olympic Day?

LB: My only message to the fellow athletes is that they should keep themselves physically and mentally strong. We'll come back strongly once we overcome this pandemic.