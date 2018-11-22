English

World Boxing Championships: Mary Kom storms into finals with unanimous win over Kim Hyang

New Delhi, Nov 22: India's star boxer MC Mary Kom continued her dominant show in the ongoing World Boxing Championships as she decimated North Korea's Kim Hyang 5-0 in the semi-finals of 45-48 kg category here on Thursday (November 22).

With this win, Mary Kom - the 2012 London Olympic Bronze Medallist - has assured herself of at least a silver medal in the World Championships. The Manipuri pugilist is one win shy of her sixth gold medal as she entered her seventh final at Boxing Worlds.

In the bout, Mary kept dominating from the first round itself and never gave her opponent any chance to counter-attack forcing the jury to unanimously rule in her favour.

Earlier, the 35-year-old, a mother of three, defeated China's Wu Yu 5-0 in the light flyweight (48kg) category quarterfinals to enter the last-four stage.

Mary Kom entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit. She last won a world championship medal in 2010 -- a gold in the 48kg category.

"It was a tough bout. Not very tough but not very easy also. There are a lot of good Chinese boxers who keep coming. I have faced a lot of them but this opponent I have not faced earlier," the diminutive star boxer said after winning her quarterfinal bout.

"But once I got her game I thought out what to do and I had not much of a problem after that," she added. The Olympic bronze-medallist next faces North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi in the semi-final on Thursday. The Indian had beaten her in the Asian Championships last year. "So, I am confident of winning but not overconfident," she said.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 17:24 [IST]
