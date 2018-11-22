World Boxing Championships: Mary Kom storms into finals with unanimous win over Kim Hyang

With this win, Mary Kom - the 2012 London Olympic Bronze Medallist - has assured herself of at least a silver medal in the World Championships. The Manipuri pugilist is one win shy of her sixth gold medal as she entered her seventh final at Boxing Worlds.

A dynamic, ferocious and a champion display from the legend @MangteC; outclasses her North Korean opponent with a unanimous 5:0 win to assure her place in the grand finale and inch closer to her sixth 🥇! #PunchMeinHainDum #AIBA #boxing pic.twitter.com/QEn4eTsJI9 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) November 22, 2018

In the bout, Mary kept dominating from the first round itself and never gave her opponent any chance to counter-attack forcing the jury to unanimously rule in her favour.

Earlier, the 35-year-old, a mother of three, defeated China's Wu Yu 5-0 in the light flyweight (48kg) category quarterfinals to enter the last-four stage.

What an exceptional 5-0 win by @MangteC in the semifinals of the #Boxing #WWCHs2018 as she outclasses her North Korean opponent and enters the grand finale of world boxing championship.

👏👏 #GoForGlory #PunchMeinHainDum 🥊🇮🇳#AIBA pic.twitter.com/tcPOyvtJrS — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) November 22, 2018

Mary Kom entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit. She last won a world championship medal in 2010 -- a gold in the 48kg category.

"It was a tough bout. Not very tough but not very easy also. There are a lot of good Chinese boxers who keep coming. I have faced a lot of them but this opponent I have not faced earlier," the diminutive star boxer said after winning her quarterfinal bout.

"But once I got her game I thought out what to do and I had not much of a problem after that," she added. The Olympic bronze-medallist next faces North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi in the semi-final on Thursday. The Indian had beaten her in the Asian Championships last year. "So, I am confident of winning but not overconfident," she said.