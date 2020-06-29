English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Boxing's national camp all set to resume next month: top official

By Pti

New Delhi, June 29: The Boxing Federation of India's plan to resume the national camp for Olympic-bound pugilists in Patiala is expected to materialise in the next couple of days as the "requisite permissions" are "finally coming through".

The BFI wanted to start the camp on June 10 originally but had been waiting to secure permissions from the state government and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"The camp will be held in Patiala. Permissions are likely coming in the next couple of days and this time it seems, things will work out. By July 1, the boxers can start assembling, followed by quarantine and testing and then resumption of training," a top federation official told PTI.

"The paperwork is almost done, the logistics are a work in progress," he added.

The nine boxers, who have qualified for the Tokyo Games are Amit Panghal (52kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg), M C May Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), and Pooja Rani (75kg).

The BFI will be conducting a joint camp for both the men and women, whose training base has been the national capital since 2017.

All the boxers have been training at their respective homes ever since sporting activities came to a halt in mid-March owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has caused more than 16,000 deaths in India and wreaked havoc globally.

As per the SAI's safety protocols for training, boxers have been barred from doing human sparring, told not to access the ring and use their personal equipment for all forms of training to negate the threat of the virus. They will be offered cover for COVID-19 in their medical insurance, as per the SOP made by the BFI.

The boxers and the federation will also have to sign consent acknowledging the risk of resumption before being allowed back at the SAI centre. The federation remains optimistic about conducting its national events in the usual window of October-November and has also bagged the hosting rights of the Asian Championships, tentatively planned for December.

In its SOP, the BFI has stated that boxing events in the country, as and when they resume, will be held without spectators at well-ventilated instead of air-conditioned venues where officials above 60 years of age won't be allowed inside the competition arena owing to the coronavirus threat.

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 548,318 | World - 10,238,287
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 20:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue