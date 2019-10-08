AIBA Women’s World Championships 2019: Mary Kom cruises into the quarters

The London Olympic Bronze medalist had to work hard initially as she went on to defeat Thailand's Jutumas Jitpong 5-0 after receiving a first-round bye. The third seed veteran pugilist played aggressively after comprehending her opponent's rhythm in the first round.

Chasing her first world medal in the 51kg category, Mary dislodged her opponent's defense with sharp counter attacks and took charge of the proceedings from the second round onwards.

However, Saweety Boora lost to Louise Price in her pre-quarterfinal bout in the 75 kg category. The former world silver medalist though engaged her opponent in a tight contest but the 2018 CWG gold medalist prevailed with a split verdict of 3-1. A point was deducted from the Welsh pugilist's account for excessive holding in the second round.

Mary is now one step away from securing yet another medal and will next face Lorena Victoria Valencia of Colombia on October 10. She joins Manju Rani (48kg) who has already ensures a quarter-final berth earlier.

Last edition Bronze medallist and third seed Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) will face Oumayma Bel from Morocco after having a bye in the first round while Jamuna Boro (54kg) will be challenged by fifth- seed Algerian boxer Ouidad Sfouh on Wednesday.