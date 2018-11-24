Boxing worlds: Mary Kom clinches historic gold in 48 kg category

Mary Kom outclassed her opponent Hanna Okhota of Ukraine 5-0 as the judges ruled in favour of the Indian pugilist in the light flyweight division.

Mary Kom had defeated North Korea's Kim Hyang 5-0 in the semi-finals. In the bout, Mary kept dominating from the first round itself and never gave her opponent any chance to counter-attack forcing the jury to unanimously rule in her favour.

And 🇮🇳’s golden lady has done it; @MangteC is the current reigning light fly champion after she defeats Ukraine’s H.Okhota in an unanimous 5:0 decision at the #WWCHs2018 grand finale! Congratulations Mary! #PunchMeinHainDum #AIBA pic.twitter.com/EcILbkgCLO — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) November 24, 2018

Now, the diminutive Manipuri, known as 'Magnificent Mary', has matched Cuban men's legend Felix Savon as the joint most successful pugilist (men and women) in the World Championships' history.

Savon, who also won three Olympic gold medals during his illustrious career, won six gold and one silver in heavyweight in the World Championships between 1986 and 1989. Mary Kom entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit.

She last won a World Championship medal in 2010 -- a 48kg category gold. Before this World Championships, the Manipuri was tied with Irish legend Katie Taylor (five gold and a bronze) on the number of medals won. Taylor now plies her trade in the professional circuit.

