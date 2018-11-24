English

Boxing worlds: Mary Kom clinches historic gold in 48 kg category

By
Indias Mary Kom clinched the 48kg gold in womens world boxing championship (Image: BFI)
India's Mary Kom clinched the 48kg gold in women's world boxing championship (Image: BFI)

New Delhi, November 24: India's golden lady MC Mary Kom on Saturday (November 24) landed a historic sixth gold (45-48 kg) with a unanimous judges decision at the Women's World Boxing Championships here.

Mary Kom outclassed her opponent Hanna Okhota of Ukraine 5-0 as the judges ruled in favour of the Indian pugilist in the light flyweight division.

Mary Kom had defeated North Korea's Kim Hyang 5-0 in the semi-finals. In the bout, Mary kept dominating from the first round itself and never gave her opponent any chance to counter-attack forcing the jury to unanimously rule in her favour.

Now, the diminutive Manipuri, known as 'Magnificent Mary', has matched Cuban men's legend Felix Savon as the joint most successful pugilist (men and women) in the World Championships' history.

Savon, who also won three Olympic gold medals during his illustrious career, won six gold and one silver in heavyweight in the World Championships between 1986 and 1989. Mary Kom entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit.

She last won a World Championship medal in 2010 -- a 48kg category gold. Before this World Championships, the Manipuri was tied with Irish legend Katie Taylor (five gold and a bronze) on the number of medals won. Taylor now plies her trade in the professional circuit.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 16:46 [IST]
