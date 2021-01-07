Beal equals Wizards' franchise record with 60 points in loss to 76ers

Beal exploded for 60 points on 20-of-35 shooting, including seven-of-10 from three-point range, in a 141-136 loss to the 76ers.

The guard equalled Gilbert Arenas' record of 60 points for the Wizards against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2006.

Russell Westbrook was the Wizards' next highest scorer with 20.

6️⃣0️⃣ points for Bradley Beal tonight, which ties a franchise record 🎥 #WizSixers | @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/GabazNAEN1 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 7, 2021

But Washington slipped to 2-6 after Joel Embiid (38 points) and Seth Curry (28) led the way for the 76ers (7-1).