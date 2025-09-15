More sports Breanna Stewart Suffers Left Knee Injury In New York Liberty's Playoff Victory Over Phoenix Mercury In a tense playoff opener, Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty injured her left knee while leading her team to a 76-69 victory over the Phoenix Mercury. The injury raises concerns as the series progresses. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 10:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

The New York Liberty secured a crucial victory against the Phoenix Mercury, taking Game 1 of their WNBA play-off series with a 76-69 win. However, the triumph was overshadowed by Breanna Stewart's left knee injury during overtime. Despite the setback, Stewart managed to contribute 18 points before exiting the game. Natasha Cloud led the Liberty with 23 points, while Sabrina Ionescu added 16 points and seven assists.

Stewart's injury occurred after she scored a layup with just over three minutes left in overtime. She attempted to continue playing but eventually had to leave the court. Coach Sandy Brondello did not provide an update on her condition post-game. The Liberty will have some time for recovery before Game 2 on Wednesday, with a potential Game 3 scheduled for Friday in Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Kahleah Copper was the top scorer for Phoenix with 15 points. Alyssa Thomas contributed significantly with 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. Satou Sabally struggled offensively, hitting only two of her 17 shots and one out of ten from beyond the arc.

The Minnesota Lynx showcased their strength by defeating the Golden State Valkyries 101-72 in their play-off opener. Although Golden State led by seven after the first quarter, Minnesota quickly regained control. Napheesa Collier scored 20 points for the Lynx, while Natisha Hiedeman added 18 off the bench.

The Lynx dominated in several areas, including outscoring Golden State's bench by a significant margin. They also controlled the paint with a 44-18 advantage. Cecilia Zandalasini and Veronica Burton each scored 14 points for Golden State, but turnovers plagued their performance.

Aces Overpower Storm

The Las Vegas Aces continued their impressive form from the regular season with a commanding 102-77 victory over the Seattle Storm. A'Ja Wilson led Las Vegas with 29 points and moved into tenth place on the all-time play-off scoring list. Jackie Young supported her efforts with 18 points and seven assists.

Las Vegas maintained their momentum throughout, shooting over 50% from the field and nearly half of their three-point attempts successfully. Gabby Williams was Seattle's leading scorer with 16 points as they struggled to keep pace with Las Vegas' offensive firepower.

Dream Secure Win Over Fever

The Atlanta Dream took a step forward in their series against Indiana Fever by winning 80-68. Allisha Gray and Ryne Howard each tallied 20 points for Atlanta, while Naz Hillmon added valuable contributions off the bench. Despite trailing early in the game, Atlanta never looked back once they took control in the second quarter.

Indiana faced challenges from beyond the arc, making only two of fifteen attempts. Kelsey Mitchell stood out for Indiana with an impressive performance of 27 points despite Caitlin Clark's absence due to injury.

As these teams prepare for their next games, fans eagerly await updates on player conditions and strategies that could influence upcoming match-ups in this exciting play-off season.