English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Todd claims second PGA Tour win in Bermuda

By Russell Greaves
Brendon Todd

Southampton (Bermuda), November 4: Brendon Todd shot a stunning final-round 62 to claim only the second PGA Tour win of his career at the inaugural Bermuda Championship.

The American, who lost his tour card in 2016, started Sunday's round in Southampton two shots behind compatriot Harry Higgs but pulled four strokes clear by the finish.

Todd's only blemish on a fine scorecard came at the last hole, but an eye-catching streak of seven consecutive birdies in an inspired front-nine showing had already put him in prime position for his first title since 2014.

It denied Higgs what would have been his maiden PGA Tour success, the 27-year-old coming up short despite an eagle at the 17th.

Todd finished 24 under for the week and his fourth-round score matched the nine-under effort of Scottie Scheffler on day one.

An all-American top six was rounded out by a quartet of players on 18 under, with Scheffler joined by Hank Lebioda, Aaron Wise and Brian Gay.

More PGA TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: STE 1 - 0 MCO
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: pga tour golf bermuda
Story first published: Monday, November 4, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue