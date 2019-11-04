Todd claims second PGA Tour win in Bermuda

The American, who lost his tour card in 2016, started Sunday's round in Southampton two shots behind compatriot Harry Higgs but pulled four strokes clear by the finish.

Todd's only blemish on a fine scorecard came at the last hole, but an eye-catching streak of seven consecutive birdies in an inspired front-nine showing had already put him in prime position for his first title since 2014.

It denied Higgs what would have been his maiden PGA Tour success, the 27-year-old coming up short despite an eagle at the 17th.

Todd finished 24 under for the week and his fourth-round score matched the nine-under effort of Scottie Scheffler on day one.

An all-American top six was rounded out by a quartet of players on 18 under, with Scheffler joined by Hank Lebioda, Aaron Wise and Brian Gay.