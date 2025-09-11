Shivam Dube on Hardik Pandya: "He's Like a Brother, I Only Look to Learn From Him"

More sports Brittney Griner Is Playing Her Best Basketball Of The Year, According To Atlanta Dream Coach Karl Smesko Atlanta Dream head coach Karl Smesko commended Brittney Griner for her exceptional play this season. Griner's contributions helped secure a victory over the Connecticut Sun, solidifying the team's playoff position. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

Atlanta Dream's head coach, Karl Smesko, commended Brittney Griner for her exceptional performance against the Connecticut Sun. Griner scored 17 points off the bench, contributing significantly to the Dream's 88-72 victory. This win elevated Atlanta to second place in the WNBA standings. Rhyne Howard also played a crucial role, adding 15 points to the team's success.

With this triumph, Atlanta achieved a 30-14 record, becoming only the sixth team in franchise history to reach 30 regular-season wins. The Dream can secure the number two playoff seed if Las Vegas Ace (29-14) loses to Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday. Brionna Jones and Allisha Gray each scored 13 points, while Nia Coffey contributed 10 for Atlanta.

Brittney Griner continues to make her mark in the WNBA. She now ranks second on the league's all-time blockers list and has amassed 2,525 career rebounds over her 12 seasons. Her first rebound against Connecticut moved her past Hall of Famer Swin Cash into 16th place on the all-time rebounding list.

Smesko praised Griner's leadership and influence within the team and across the league. "BG [Brittney Griner] is so well-respected, not just within our team, but throughout the whole WNBA. So, when she speaks, everyone listens," Smesko stated. He highlighted her ability to provide an immediate impact from the bench.

Rhyne Howard made history by hitting three of seven attempts from beyond the arc during Wednesday's game. This achievement places her among an elite group of players in league history with at least 100 made three-pointers in a season.

Griner emphasised the importance of maintaining focus as playoffs approach. "You got to have all the focus on the playoffs; you are going to be on the road at times," she said. She stressed staying composed when things don't go as planned and keeping a unified mindset.

Smesko expressed satisfaction with Griner's timing in delivering her best basketball of the year. "She has been doing a great job for us, coming off the bench and being a spark for us right away," he noted. Her consistent performance throughout this season has been invaluable for Atlanta.

The Dream's recent success positions them strongly as they head into crucial games that will determine their playoff seeding. With key players like Griner and Howard performing at their peak, Atlanta looks poised for further achievements in this WNBA season.