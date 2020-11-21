English
Nets' Harris agrees Brooklyn return amid Harden rumours

By Sacha Pisani
Joe Harris
Joe Harris was a free agent, but the guard will reportedly earn $75million after re-committing to the Brooklyn Nets.

LA, November 21: Joe Harris has agreed to return to the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year deal, his agent confirmed on Friday.

Harris, 29, was a free agent but the guard will reportedly earn $75million after re-committing to the Steve Nash-led Nets, Mark Bartelstein told ESPN.

The Nets were desperate to retain sharpshooter Harris, despite growing links to Houston Rockets superstar and former NBA MVP James Harden.

Harden reportedly wants to leave the Rockets, with the All-NBA guard believed to be eyeing a trade to the Nets, while Eastern Conference rivals the Philadelphia 76ers have also emerged as a possible destination.

Harris – the 2019 NBA Three-Point Contest champion – averaged a career-high 14.5 points per game for the Nets last season, while he also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

In the playoffs at Walt Disney World Resort amid the coronavirus pandemic, Harris averaged 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds as the Nets were swept by the Toronto Raptors in the opening round.

Since entering the league as the 33rd pick via the Cleveland Cavaliers, Harris has a career average of 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists, while he boasts a three-point percentage of 42.6.

Harris' renewal comes after the acquisitions of Landry Shamet and Bruce Brown in Brooklyn, where the Nets already boast Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox's agent Chris Gaston told ESPN that the Sacramento Kings guard has agreed a five-year, $163m max extension.

Fox averaged a career-best 21.1 points per game last season, to go with averages of 6.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Story first published: Saturday, November 21, 2020, 12:50 [IST]
