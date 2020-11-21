Nets' Harris agrees Brooklyn return amid Harden rumours

Harris, 29, was a free agent but the guard will reportedly earn $75million after re-committing to the Steve Nash-led Nets, Mark Bartelstein told ESPN.

The Nets were desperate to retain sharpshooter Harris, despite growing links to Houston Rockets superstar and former NBA MVP James Harden.

Harden reportedly wants to leave the Rockets, with the All-NBA guard believed to be eyeing a trade to the Nets, while Eastern Conference rivals the Philadelphia 76ers have also emerged as a possible destination.

Harris – the 2019 NBA Three-Point Contest champion – averaged a career-high 14.5 points per game for the Nets last season, while he also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

In the playoffs at Walt Disney World Resort amid the coronavirus pandemic, Harris averaged 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds as the Nets were swept by the Toronto Raptors in the opening round.

Since entering the league as the 33rd pick via the Cleveland Cavaliers, Harris has a career average of 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists, while he boasts a three-point percentage of 42.6.

"It's a great opportunity, great organization, new coach, great players, great city."@landryshamet on his pick-up runs with @KDTrey5 and @KyrieIrving, running into @SteveNash, and his excitement about playing in Brooklyn: — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 20, 2020

Harris' renewal comes after the acquisitions of Landry Shamet and Bruce Brown in Brooklyn, where the Nets already boast Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox's agent Chris Gaston told ESPN that the Sacramento Kings guard has agreed a five-year, $163m max extension.

Fox averaged a career-best 21.1 points per game last season, to go with averages of 6.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds.