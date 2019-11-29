English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nets star Kyrie Irving ruled out of Celtics clash

By Sacha Pisani
Kyrie Irving

New York, November 29: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will miss his eighth consecutive game after being ruled out of Friday's showdown against former team the Boston Celtics.

Nets guard Irving sat out Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Celtics at TD Garden due to a right shoulder injury.

While he was absent midweek, the six-time All-Star and 2016 NBA champion was still taunted with chants of 'Where is Kyrie?' and 'Kyrie sucks'.

And Irving will have to wait to face the Celtics as he is set to miss the rematch at Barclays Center.

Prior to his injury, Irving – who arrived from the Celtics in the offseason – had been averaging 28.5 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Nets this campaign.

More KYRIE IRVING News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AFG 187, 120/10 (43.1) vs WI 277
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 6:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue