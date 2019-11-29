Nets star Kyrie Irving ruled out of Celtics clash

Nets guard Irving sat out Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Celtics at TD Garden due to a right shoulder injury.

While he was absent midweek, the six-time All-Star and 2016 NBA champion was still taunted with chants of 'Where is Kyrie?' and 'Kyrie sucks'.

And Irving will have to wait to face the Celtics as he is set to miss the rematch at Barclays Center.

Prior to his injury, Irving – who arrived from the Celtics in the offseason – had been averaging 28.5 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Nets this campaign.