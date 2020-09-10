Brooks Koepka withdraws from U.S. Open

The four-time major champion pulled out of The Northern Trust last month after struggling with a knee issue.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday (September 9), Koepka confirmed he will be taking time out so he can return to full fitness.

"Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week's U.S. Open," he wrote. "I'm looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100 per cent again very soon."

Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week’s U.S. Open. I'm looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon. pic.twitter.com/Mukh8oKUEJ — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) September 9, 2020

Koepka missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in August before he was forced to withdraw from a charity exhibition event at TPC Boston as a knee problem persisted.

The 30-year-old missed three months of action in 2019 and had an MRI scan on his right knee prior to the Memorial Tournament this year.

He said in July: "Just wanted to check on it, see where it's at. We got the results right after Korea, and then we just wanted to check, and nothing is improved.

"It's still the same. So we'll figure it out when we're done."

Koepka won back-to-back U.S. Opens in 2017 and 2018 and finished second last year at Pebble Beach to Gary Woodland.