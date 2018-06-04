Bryson DeChambeau holds on to win Memorial Tournament play-off

DeChambeau, who began the final round with a one-shot lead, bogeyed the 18th to drop into a three-way play-off with Kyle Stanley and An Byeong-hun, the trio all finishing 15 under.

Stanley fell out of contention on the first trip back down the last as he carded a bogey, and when DeChambeau and An played it again it was the former who came out on top.

A birdie three was enough to seal his first win of the year, An unable to match him as he made a par.

Having already claimed his first title last year at the John Deere Classic, DeChambeau entered the week with four top-five finishes already this year. He shot a one-under 71 on Sunday after three straight rounds in the 60s.

In regulation, Stanley birdied holes 14 through 17 to get to 16 under, but he too bogeyed the par-four 18th. A double bogey on the par-three 12th also hurt his round.

Patrick Cantlay finished fourth at 14 under, while Peter Uihlein shot a six-under-par 66 to finish fifth at -13.

Justin Rose and 19-year-old sensation Joaquin Niemann finished tied for sixth at 12 under, the latter shooting a one-over 73 on Sunday (June 3).

Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas all tied for eighth at 11 under.

Tiger Woods struggled in round four, finishing with an even-par 72 to end up tied for 23rd at nine under. Woods had been 11 under late into his third round, but two late bogeys derailed his momentum.

