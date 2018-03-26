Bubba Watson wins WGC-Dell Match Play in convincing fashion

Watson won the Genesis Open in February and the two-time Masters champion added to that triumph after prevailing 7 and 6 against fellow American Kisner in Austin on Sunday (March 25).

The 39-year-old dominated Kisner by going 7up through the first 10 holes after winning the first five holes in the championship match.

After cruising through his group, Watson defeated reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Brian Harman.

Stuff the approach ✅

Bury the putt ✅@BubbaWatson is now 7-up thru 10.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/59Lpn2ZyUg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) 25 March 2018

Watson was dominant off the tee and with his wedges, and could be a major factor at Augusta National in a fortnight.

Having served as an assistant captain in the 2016 Ryder Cup, Watson now looks poised to make the 2018 United States squad. He entered the week 11th in the standings, but will likely now be in the top eight.

Alex Noren earned his third top-three finish of the season by defeating Thomas 5 and 3 in the consolation match.

Sweden's Noren now has two third-place finishes and a runner-up cheque this season — his first as a full-time member of the PGA Tour.

Are these holes regulation size? It's like he's putting into a hula hoop.



Five straight birdies for Alex Noren, and he's just ALL SQUARE thru 7.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/AZ822MHxiX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) 25 March 2018

