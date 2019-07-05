English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Budget 2019: National Sports Education Board to be set up under Khelo India

By
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamam
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamam presenting the Union Budget

Bengaluru, July 5: The Union Government has decided to set up a National Sports Education Board (NSEB) for development of sportspersons under the Khelo India programme.

The announcement was made by union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamam while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in the central hall of the Parliament.

"To popularise sports at all levels, National Sports Education Board for development of sportspersons will be set up under Khelo India," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

The NSEB would work to popularise sports at all levels in Indian society.

The Narendra Modi government has also plans to expand the Khelo India programme which was launched in 2017.

"The government is committed to expand Khelo India scheme and to provide all necessary financial support," added Sitharaman.

The Khelo India is an initiative of the Government of India to strengthen the sports ecosystem by encouraging mass participation and promotion of excellence.

Sitharaman, who was presenting her maiden budget said that Khelo India had succeeded in creating awareness about sports as an integral part of wellness since its inception.

It's main aim is to promote 150 select schools in as many districts, and 20 universities across the country, as hubs of sporting excellence, which would enable talented sports persons to pursue the dual pathway of education and competitive sports.

More BUDGET 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 43 - July 5 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 12:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019
Read in Telugu: ఖేలో ఇండియా కింద జాతీయ స్పోర్ట్స్ ఎడ్యుకేషన్ బోర్డు

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue