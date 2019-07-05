Budget 2019: National Sports Education Board to be set up under Khelo India

The announcement was made by union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamam while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in the central hall of the Parliament.

"To popularise sports at all levels, National Sports Education Board for development of sportspersons will be set up under Khelo India," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

To popularize sports at all levels, National Sports Education Board for development of sportspersons to be set up under @kheloindia : FM @nsitharaman https://t.co/iK5EWIia1b #BudgetForNewIndia #Budget2019 — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 5, 2019

The NSEB would work to popularise sports at all levels in Indian society.

The Narendra Modi government has also plans to expand the Khelo India programme which was launched in 2017.

"The government is committed to expand Khelo India scheme and to provide all necessary financial support," added Sitharaman.

The Khelo India is an initiative of the Government of India to strengthen the sports ecosystem by encouraging mass participation and promotion of excellence.

Sitharaman, who was presenting her maiden budget said that Khelo India had succeeded in creating awareness about sports as an integral part of wellness since its inception.

It's main aim is to promote 150 select schools in as many districts, and 20 universities across the country, as hubs of sporting excellence, which would enable talented sports persons to pursue the dual pathway of education and competitive sports.