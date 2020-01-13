English
Smith clinches first individual PGA Tour title with Sony Open in Hawaii win

By Dejan Kalinic
Cameron Smith carded a two-under 68 in the final round
Honolulu, January 13: Cameron Smith claimed his second PGA Tour title with a play-off victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday (January 12).

The Australian overcame Brendan Steele in a play-off at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu for his first individual win on Tour.

Smith won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Jonas Blixt in 2017, but added a second title to his collection.

He two-putted for par at the 10th hole as Steele battled to a bogey to fall short in the play-off.

Smith carded a two-under 68 in the final round, making birdie at the last to get into the play-off as Steele struggled late.

The American – forced into a long wait at the last as players battled – had been two shots clear of Smith with two holes to play, but bogeyed the 17th on his way to a final-round 71.

Smith took his chance and recovered from a poor tee shot at the play-off hole to clinch his victory.

"I just had to hang in there. No one was playing good golf today it seemed like," he told the Golf Channel.

"The conditions got a lot easier at the end there, but just hung in there and what do you know?"

Smith added: "That's been one that I've wanted to tick off for a long time. I've been out here for four, five years now and to finally say that I've won an event by myself is quite good."

Webb Simpson (67) finished outright third at 10 under, a shot clear of Graeme McDowell (64), Ryan Palmer (68) and Kevin Kisner (69).

Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
