Canelo-Golovkin trilogy? Alvarez open to another rematch

Mexican star Canelo (50-1-2) became the new WBA (Super), WBC and IBO holder thanks to Saturday's majority decision in Las Vegas.

Judges awarded the blockbuster rematch in favour of Canelo 115-113, 115-113, 114-114 at T-Mobile Arena – a year on from their drawn bout as Golovkin (38-1-1) lost for the first time in his career.

Golovkin was angered with the decision, the Kazakh storming out of the ring and refusing to do a post-bout interview.

Canelo, who was fighting for the first time since serving a six-month ban having tested positive for clenbuterol, appeared willing to sanction a trilogy but not before revelling in his triumph on Mexican Independence Day.

"If the people want a third fight, we will do it again. But for now, I want to enjoy the moment with my family and my people," Alvarez told HBO. "But if they want us to do it again, no doubt."

"I showed my victory with facts," Alvarez said. "He was the one who was backing up. I feel satisfied because I gave a great fight. It was a clear victory.

"It was very difficult and is a great fighter. I tried to do , but in the end, it was a great victory for Mexico.

"I want to thank my corner, which is the best in all of boxing. I am a great fighter and I am a great rival and I showed that tonight."