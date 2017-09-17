Canelo: I won at least seven rounds against Golovkin

Las Vegas, September 17: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez felt he won at least seven rounds during his controversial draw with Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas on Saturday (September 16).

Canelo appeared to have been edged in the brutal middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena.

However, judges scored the fight 115-113 Golovkin, 118-110 Canelo and 114-114.

Canelo, whose record now sits at 49-1-2, said he did more than enough to be crowned champion, having started and finished the fight strongly.

"In the first rounds, I just came out to see what he had, but then I started building," the Mexican said through a translator.

"I won seven, eight rounds easily."

Canelo appeared to be producing a desperate late flurry knowing he was behind, but the 27-year-old said he just wanted to make his win more emphatic.

He said: " to be convincing in what I already had won. That's all."

Canelo also played down Golovkin's power, which seemed to trouble him at times, and said he was open to a rematch with the WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion.

"Yes, of course, obviously yes. If the people want it, yes," he said when asked about a rematch.

"This is a draw. He didn't win. This is a draw."

Source: OPTA