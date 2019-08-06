English
Frampton withdraws from Dominguez bout after freak injury breaks hand

By Opta
Carl Frampton suffers fractured fifth metacarpal
Carl Frampton suffers fractured fifth metacarpal

London, August 6: Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton said he is "absolutely devastated" after being forced to withdraw from his showdown against Emmanuel Dominguez due to a bizarre injury.

Frampton was set to face Dominguez in Saturday's featherweight bout, however, a freak injury scuppered his plans after a large ornament in his hotel lobby fell on his hand and left him with a fractured fifth metacarpal.

The 32-year-old Northern Irishman (26-2) was due to make his first appearance in Philadelphia since losing to IBF champion Josh Warrington in December.

"Today a freak accident occurred and I won't be able to take part in my fight vs Emmanuel Dominguez," Frampton said in a statement.

"A large ornament, in the hotel lobby, was knocked over accidently and hit me on the left hand, fracturing the fifth metacarpal.

"I'm extremely disappointed for the travelling support and for myself and my team. I've put everything into this camp, I've been away from my amazing wife and kids for the most of it and it all feels like a waste.

"Although it was out of my control I'd like to apologise to Emmanuel, MTK Global, Top Rank, my team, my travelling support and to my wife and kids for being away so long. I'm absolutely devasted."

Read more about: carl frampton boxing ibf wbc
Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 9:50 [IST]
