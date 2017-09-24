Golf: Casey motivated by near-misses in pursuit of glory

Georgia, September 24: Englishman Paul Casey is ready to end his record of close calls as he dreams of Tour Championship and FedEx Cup glory.

Casey leads the Tour Championship by two strokes and tops the FedEx Cup standings following his five-under-par 65 at East Lake on Saturday (September 23).

However, history is against the one-time PGA Tour victory.

Casey has nine top-10 finishes in the FedEx Cup play-offs, including three runner-up placings, without claiming a trophy.

The 40-year-old – winner of his solitary PGA Tour title in 2009 – has finished inside the top five in his last eight FedEx Cup events.

"I don't get frustrated when you ask . I take it as motivation," Casey told reporters.

"I take it as a compliment and then take a serious look at it as to okay, how can I make it happen. Because if you didn't think I was capable, you wouldn't ask me."

More than 113 feet of putts made on Saturday for @Paul_Casey. 35 percent came on this putt at 17. #ShotOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/FTk2pe22Zu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 24, 2017

Casey tops the leaderboard ahead of Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele, while he is ranked above U.S. Open champion Justin Thomas and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth in the race for the FedEx Cup.

"It would be amazing. I haven't thought about it too much because I'm just trying to get the job done," he added of the prospect of the FedEx Cup trophy and $10million bonus.

"Certainly it would be very satisfying knowing that I've had ups and downs in my career and this would be the biggest victory of my career."

Source: OPTA