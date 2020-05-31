English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Celtics' Jaylen Brown leads peaceful protest in Atlanta

By Jon Palmieri
Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown

New York, May 31: Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said he drove 15 hours from Boston to his home state of Georgia to lead a peaceful protest on Saturday (May 30) in response to the death of George Floyd.

Brown, who streamed part of the march live via his Instagram account, marched with a megaphone while holding a sign that said, "I Can't Breathe", a reference to Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who pleaded he could not breathe while a Minnesota police officer knelt on his neck.

Floyd's death on Monday (May 25) has sparked protests against police brutality in cities across the United States.

"I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community," Brown said in an Instagram video.

"Being a celebrity, being an NBA player doesn't exclude me from no conversation at all. First and foremost, I'm a black man and I'm a member of this community. ... We're raising awareness for some of the injustices that we've been seeing. It's not OK."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by جيلين براون (@fchwpo) on May 30, 2020 at 3:23pm PDT

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, team-mate Josh Okogie and former NBA player Stephen Jackson, a long-time friend of Floyd's, took part in a demonstration on Friday (May 29) in Minneapolis.

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: FCB 3 - 0 F95
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 31, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue