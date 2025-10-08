Chelsea Gray Credits Honest Conversations With A'ja Wilson For Performance Improvement In WNBA Finals

BWF World Junior Championships 2025: India confirm last eight berth with clinical win over UAE; USA, China, Indonesia and Japan also top respective groups

Chelsea Gray attributes her improved performance in the latter half of the WNBA season to her candid relationship with A'ja Wilson. Wilson has been instrumental in leading the team close to another championship. The Las Vegas Aces are just two victories away from securing their third title in four years, having established a 2-0 lead over the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals.

Gray's resurgence began after a motivational talk with Wilson during a challenging period when the Aces had an 8-8 record by June's end. From July onwards, Gray averaged 7.1 assists per game, significantly boosting her performance. Wilson encouraged Gray to become the team's top assister, a role she embraced successfully.

Their relationship is marked by honesty and openness, which Gray believes has been crucial to their success. "Our relationship is super honest and raw. I've cried in front of her. She's cried in front of me," Gray shared about Wilson, as reported by ESPN. This bond allows them to communicate effectively during games.

In Game 2, Wilson scored 28 points, leading the Aces to a 91-78 victory, while Gray contributed with a game-high 10 assists. In Game 1, Gray also led with 10 assists in an 89-86 win for Las Vegas, and Wilson added 21 points to the scoreboard.

Wilson appreciates Gray's calming influence during crucial playoff series against teams like Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever. "She's always going to be her true self, and it allows you to be your true self," Wilson stated. She values Gray's steady presence as their point guard.

The upcoming Game 3 of the WNBA Finals will be held at PHX Arena in Arizona on Wednesday. If necessary, Game 4 is scheduled for Friday at the same location and could potentially decide the championship.