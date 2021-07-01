Chess: Abhimanyu Mishra becomes youngest GM

Quoting chess.com website, the PTI news agency reported that the 12-year-old from New Jersey in United States became a GM from International Master, having crossed the required 2500 Elo rating barrier.

Abhimanyu broke GM Sergey Karjakin''s record that has stood for 19 years.

HISTORY! Abhimanyu Mishra becomes world's youngest GM at 12 years and 4 months, breaking Sergey Karjakin's 19 year-old record. pic.twitter.com/m9ES7UOjl3 — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) June 30, 2021

On August 12, 2002, Karjakin, a world championship challenger in 2016, secured the Grandmaster title at the age of 12 years and seven months.

Abhimanyu, born on February 5, 2009, took 12 years, four months, and 25 days to obtain the highest title in chess, the website said.

Mishra spent several months in Budapest, playing back-to-back tournaments, chasing the title and the record.