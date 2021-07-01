English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chess: Abhimanyu Mishra becomes youngest GM

By Ranjit

Bengaluru, July 1: Indo-American prodigy Abhimanyu Mishra became the youngest-ever chess Grandmaster after he scored his third GM norm in Budapest, Hungary.

Quoting chess.com website, the PTI news agency reported that the 12-year-old from New Jersey in United States became a GM from International Master, having crossed the required 2500 Elo rating barrier.

Abhimanyu broke GM Sergey Karjakin''s record that has stood for 19 years.

On August 12, 2002, Karjakin, a world championship challenger in 2016, secured the Grandmaster title at the age of 12 years and seven months.

Tokyo 2020: Refugee Olympic team chases dreams after fleeing their lands | Oneindia News

Abhimanyu, born on February 5, 2009, took 12 years, four months, and 25 days to obtain the highest title in chess, the website said.

Mishra spent several months in Budapest, playing back-to-back tournaments, chasing the title and the record.

Comments

MORE CHESS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Possible replacements for Gill
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: chess grandmaster olympics oidw
Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 11:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 1, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments