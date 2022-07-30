Chess Olympiad 2022: No surprises in women's event as fancied teams sail through first round

In what turned out to be a short hassle due to huge media present to cover the event, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, Anurag Thakur - The Union Cabinet Minister for the Information and Broadcasting as well as Sports in India, S Meyyanathan, Sports Minister Tamil Nadu, Dr Sanjay Kapoor, President AICF made the symbolic first moves on a few boards.

Meanwhile, there were no upsets on the opening day as almost all the seasoned teams scored identical 4-0 victories. Notable among them were second seed Ukraine, Georgia, Poland, France, Azerbaijan, and the USA. Teams like Germany, Armenia, and Kazakhstan also maintained a clean slate winning all the games on all four boards.

Chess Olympiad 2022 Summary: All six Indian teams off to a winning start on day 1

The Indian women's team also made merry in the first round with all three teams blanking out their opponents to win their matches with a 4-0 margin. In 17 of the top 18 matches seeded players won by an overwhelming 4-0 scores.

The Indian Women C Team seeded 16thth was the first to finish their Match, winning with an expected and anticipated 4-0 victory over Hong Kong seeded 95th. The India Team B seeded 11th scored over Wales ranked 90th. Top seed Team A was the last to finish against Tajikistan ranked 80th.

chess olympiad 2022

The encounter between Rukhshona Saidova and Tania Sachdev on the third board in a Ruy-Lopez game appeared to favour Tania throughout. However, Rukhshona tried to defend dourly in a double bishop versus a knight and bishop ending. Tania's bishop battery settled the issue in her favour.

Results (Women's section)

Indian Women's Team A vs Tajikistan (India won 4-0)

Antoneva N lost to Koneru Humpy

Vaishali beat Abrorova

Saidova lost to Tania Sachdev

Bhakti Kulkarni beat Hotami

Indian Women's Team B vs Wales (India won 4-0)

Smith lost to Vantika Agrawal

Soumya beat Chong

Ray Hiya lost to Mary Ann Gomes

Divya Deshmukh beat Khushi Bagga

Indian Women's Team C vs Hong Kong (India won 4-0)

Karavade beat Kannappan

Deng lost to Nandhidhaa

Sahithi beat Joy Ching

Ka Yan lost to Pratyusha