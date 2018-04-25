Chinappa's dream run in El Gouna ends

The ace Indian had notched up the biggest win of her chequered PSA career when she stunned Malaysia's eight-time world champion Nicol David 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 en route to her match into the last eight.

But Massaro, proved a tough nut to crack for Chinappa, who had won a silver medal in the women's doubles event at the recent Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The 34-year-old world No.7 put up a clinical display and finished the match in just 23 minutes.

"I feel good and I felt like it was a solid performance," said Massaro.

"It's probably just what I'm known for, consistent and solid, and I guess maybe I haven't been consistent and solid recently, so it's nice to be back to playing that sort of squash," added Massaro, who will take on world No.1 Nour El Sherbini for a place in the final.

The Egyptian sent world No.6 Camille Serme out with a 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 victory to underline her status as the favourite for the title.

The 22-year-old, who was 8-7 up on the head-to-head was majestic as she dismantled her opponent pushing Serme deep into the back of the court, while her precision at the front was too much for the Frenchwoman to handle as she stormed to the win in 35 minutes.

"The match was tough even if it finished 3-0," said El Sherbini.

"I'm used to playing with Camille in the semifinals of the finals, so it's really hard to play two tough matches after each other. But I'm really glad that I played well, I'm pleased with the way I'm playing and I'm happy to be in the semis.

"I think today I just relaxed, didn't put any pressure on myself, enjoyed my game and I was just having fun."

Meanwhile, in the men's draw, world No.1 Mohamed El Shorbagy and his younger brother, world No.4 Marwan, will go head-to-head for the fifth time this season.



Mohamed booked his place in the semifinals after defeating world No.6 Simon Rosner 11-2, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8 while Marwan overcame 2016 world champion Karim Abdel Gawad 11-8, 11-7, 11-6.

The two El Shorbagy's met at the quarterfinal stage of last year's tournament when Marwan eased past his sibling, but he has lost their four previous meetings on the PSA World Tour, including the final of the PSA World Championships in December.

