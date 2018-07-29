Chisora topples Takam as White Rhino causes a surprise

Cheered on by his home crowd at the O2 Arena, the Londoner withstood some serious punishment before producing a chilling finish in the second half of the bout.

In action for the first time since losing to Anthony Joshua in October 2017, Takam took control early in proceedings as the chief support act ahead of Dillian Whyte against Joseph Parker threatened to steal the show.

Chisora was caught by clean shots on numerous occasions, while both fighters appeared set to tumble during the sixth round of a brutal battle that had the sold-out audience on their feet at times.

The end finally arrived 61 seconds into the eighth round as, having already dropped his opponent once with the same shot, Chisora landed another overhand right to topple Takam and force the referee to wave the contest off.

On the same card, David Allen produced an upset as he knocked out domestic rival Nick Webb in a heavyweight clash.

Beaten by Tony Yoka in June, the popular White Rhino quickly returned to winning ways thanks to a looping overhand right that levelled Webb, who had been in control before the sudden fourth-round finish.

Light-heavyweight prospect Joshua Buatsi made easy work of Andrejs Pokumeiko, recording a first-round stoppage to make it seven wins on the spin as a pro.

Anthony Fowler was forced to work a little harder against Craig O'Brien, though the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist finished the super welterweight contest in style, a left hook laying out his previously unbeaten opponent.

Conor Benn defeated Cedrick Peynaud on points once again in a rematch of their all-out brawl in 2017, while Katie Taylor retained her IBF and WBA lightweight titles by stopping American challenger Kimberly Connor.