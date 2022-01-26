Clippers set NBA record, overturn 35-point deficit to beat Wizards

At Capital One Arena, the first half was almost all one-way traffic as the Clippers started shockingly slowly.

Yet they turned the game around from a half-time deficit of 66-36, with Amir Coffey finishing with 29 points and Luke Kennard contributing 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Washington, who had seven players in double figures, were left stunned when Kennard landed a three-point pullup jump shot with 1.9 seconds remaining, tying the game.

He was fouled in the process, earning a free throw, and made no mistake from that opportunity as he landed the game-winning point.

The visitors had closed to 93-76 adrift by the end of the third quarter, before bossing the fourth 40-22 against flagging opposition, with Kennard's late heroics stunning the home crowd.

It made the Clippers the first team in NBA history to score under 40 points in the first half of a game and follow up by posting 40 or more points in both the third and fourth quarters.

Kennard posted on Twitter: "What just happened… crazy fight in this group! What a win!"