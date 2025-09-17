More sports Colsaerts Expresses Disappointment Over Ryder Cup Vice-Captaincy Snub Yet Supports Team Europe Nicolas Colsaerts has voiced his disappointment at not being retained as a vice-captain for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup. Despite this, he continues to support Luke Donald and the team during the competition. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 23:11 [IST]

Nicolas Colsaerts expressed his disappointment at not being retained as a vice-captain for Team Europe in the upcoming Ryder Cup. Despite this, he remains supportive of Luke Donald and the team. Donald has chosen to retain four of his five deputies from Europe's 2023 victory in Rome for the event at Bethpage Black. Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari, Jose Maria Olazabal, and Francesco Molinari will continue their roles.

Colsaerts, who was instrumental in Europe's memorable Miracle at Medinah win in 2012, has been replaced by Alex Noren in the backroom team. Eleven out of the twelve players from Rome are returning, with Rasmus Hojgaard stepping in for his twin brother Nicolai. The team aims to replicate their past success.

Despite not being part of the official team setup, Colsaerts plans to be present during Ryder Cup week. He insists that his support for Team Europe remains strong as they strive to retain the trophy. "At the same time, I'm going for a couple of days," he said. "I'm going to mingle a little bit with them early in the week."

Colsaerts shared his feelings on the Sky Sports Golf podcast: "Yeah, very disappointed because it's a competition that I live for that has basically been the only thing that will get me out of bed for the last couple of years." He acknowledged that while he is saddened by not being able to help directly, he respects the captain's decisions.

"Extremely disappointed, yes," Colsaerts continued on the podcast. "But the captain is in charge. There are no hard feelings about the decision the captain makes." He emphasised his respect for those representing Europe every two years and reiterated his unwavering backing for them.

Colsaerts also expressed his desire to contribute: "Yes, of course I would have loved to be there and more than that I would have loved to help." His disappointment stems from not being able to assist directly but remains hopeful about Europe's chances.

The Belgian golfer concluded by wishing Team Europe well: "I would always wish them good luck. I would always think the world about the guys that are representing us and I hope that we keep the cup."