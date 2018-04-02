Commonwealth Games 2018: India's full schedule, timing and channel information at Gold Coast

India's schedule on April 5
Badminton:
Mixed Team Event Group Play Stage - Group A
Teams: India Vs Sri Lanka
Time: 4:31 AM (IST)
Mixed Team Event Group Play Stage - Group A
India Vs Pakistan
Time: 02:31 PM
Hockey:
Women Pool A
Teams: India Vs Wales
Time: 5:02 AM
Basketball:
Men Preliminary Round Pool B
Teams: India Vs Cameroon
Time: 03:30 PM
Other events on April 05:
Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)
Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath
Time: 10:12 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Team Sprint)
Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh
Time: 12:04 (Qualification), 4:28 PM (Final).
Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint
Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji
Time: 11:54 PM (Qualification), 4:21 PM (Final)
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Athlete: Ashish Kumar
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Butterfly)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)
Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Butterfly)
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)
Event: Swimming (Men's 100m Backstroke)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Time: 7:24 AM (1st Heat), 4:52 PM (1st Semifinal)
Event: Weightlifting (Men's 56 kg)
Athlete: Gururaja
Time: 5:12 AM
Event: Weightlifting (Women's 48 kg)
Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Time: 9:42 AM
Event: Weightlifting (Men's 62 kg)
Athlete: Muthupandi Raja
Time: 2:12 PM
Event: Men's Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm
Event: Women's Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm
Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Event: Squash Singles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Event: Lawn Ball also starts from April 5
India's schedule on April 06
Other events on April 6:
Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)
Athlete: Deborah Herold
Time: 8:32 AM (Qualification), 10:02 AM (Repechange), 10:24 AM (Quarterfinals), 2:52 PM (Semifinal) 4:18 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)
Athlete: Aleena Reji
Time: 8:32 AM (Qualification), 10:02 AM (Repechange), 10:24 AM (Quarterfinals), 2:52 PM (Semifinal) 4:18 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit)
Athlete: Sonali Chang
Time: 8:56 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit) Athlete: Manorama Devi
Time: 8:56 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit) Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Time: 10:47 AM (Qualification)
Event: Cycling (Keirin)
Athlete: Sahil Kumar
Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Keirin)
Athlete: Sanuraj P
Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Keirin)
Athlete: Ranjit Singh
Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Athlete: Pranati Das
Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification)
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Athlete: Pranati Nayak
Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Arun Reddy
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification)
Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Butterfly)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Time: 3:07 PM (Final)
Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Butterfly)
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Time: 3:07 PM (Final)
Event: Swimming (Men's 100m Backstroke)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Time: 5:06 PM (Final)
Event: Weightlifting (Women's 53kg)
Athlete: Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu
Time: 5:12 AM
Event: Weightlifting (Men's 69kg)
Athlete: Deepak Lather
Time: 9:42 AM
Event: Weightlifting (Women's 58kg)
Athlete: Saraswati Rout
Time: 2:12 PM.
Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm
Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm
Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm.
Schedule on April 7
Other events on April 7:
Event: Cycling (Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit)
Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Time: 3:54 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Men's Sprint)
Athlete: Sanuraj P
Time: 9:56 AM (Qualification), 10:43 AM (Quarterfinal), 2 :10 PM (Semifinal), 4:14 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Men's Sprint)
Athlete: Ranjit Singh
Time: 9:56 AM (Qualification), 10:43 AM (Quarterfinal), 2 :10 PM (Semifinal), 4:14 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Men's Sprint)
Athlete: Sahil Kumar
Time: 9:56 AM (Qualification), 10:43 AM (Quarterfinal), 2 :10 PM (Semifinal), 4:14 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Athlete: Amritha Reghunath
Time: 10:28 AM (Qualification), 2:46 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Athlete: Sonali Chang
Time: 10:28 AM (Qualification), 2:46 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Athlete: Manorama Devi
Time: 10:28 AM (Qualification), 2:46 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)
Athlete: Deborah Herold
Time: 3:29 PM
Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)
Athlete: Aleena Reji
Time: 3:29 PM
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Time: 4:39 AM
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh
Time: 4:39 AM (Final)
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Athlete: Ashish Kumar
Time: 4:39 AM (Final)
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Athlete: Pranati Das
Time: 12:11 AM (Final)
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Athlete: Pranati Nayak
Time: 12:11 AM (Final)
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Athlete: Aruna Reddy
Time: 12:11 AM (Final)
Event: Men's 200m Butterfly
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Time: 3:07 PM (Final)
Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Backstroke)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Time: 6:45 AM (1st Heat), 3:49 PM (1st Semifinal)
Event: Weightlifting (Men's 77kg)
Athlete: Sathish Sivalingam
Time: 5:12 AM
Event: Weightlifting (Women's 63kg)
Athlete: Vandna Gupta
Time: 9:42 AM
Event: Weightlifting (Men's 85kg)
Athlete: Ragala Venkat Rahul
Time: 2:12 PM
Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm
Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm
Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm.
Event: Mixed Badminton team quarterfinals
April 8 schedule
Other events on April 8:
Event: Athletics (Men's 20 Km walk)
Athlete: Irfan Kolothum Thodi
Time: 2:30 AM
Event: Athletics (Men's 20 Km walk)
Athlete: Manish Singh Rawat
Time: 2:30 AM
Event: Athletics (400 m)
Athlete: Muhammed Anas
Time: 11:11 AM (Heat 1)
Event: Athletics (Shot put)
Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor
Time: 12:02 PM
Event: Cycling (Women's scratch race)
Athlete: Amritha Reghunath
Time: 1:02 PM (Qualification), 4:14 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Women's scratch race)
Athlete: Sonali Chang
Time: 1:02 PM (Qualification), 4:14 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Women's scratch race)
Athlete: Manorama Devi
Time: 1:02 PM (Qualification), 4:14 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)
Athlete: Deborah Herold
Time: 1:22 PM (Qualification), 2:27 PM (Repechange), 4:34 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)
Athlete: Aleena Reji
Time: 1:22 PM (Qualification), 2:27 PM (Repechange), 4:34 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (Men's 40km Points Race)
Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Time: 1:37 PM (Qualification), 4:51 PM (Final)
Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)
Athlete: Ranjit Singh
Time: 2:37 PM
Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)
Athlete: Sahil Kumar
Time: 2:37 PM
Event: Shooting (Women's 10m Air Pistol)
Athlete: Manu Bhaker
Time: 4:31AM (Qualification), 7:30AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Women's 10m Air Pistol)
Athlete: Heena Sidhu
Time: 4:31AM (Qualification), 7:30AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Women's Skeet)
Athlete: Saniya Sheikh
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Women's Skeet)
Athlete: Maheshwari Chauhan
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Men's Skeet)
Athlete: Smit Singh
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Men's Skeet)
Athlete: Sheeraj Sheikh
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Men's 10m Air Rifle)
Athlete: Deepak Kumar
Time: 6:00 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Men's 10m Air Rifle)
Athlete: Ravi Kumar
Time: 6:00 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final)
Event: Swimming (Men's 100 m Butterfly)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Time: 7:10 AM (1st Heat), 4:23 PM (1st Semifinal)
Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Backstroke)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Time: 5:01 PM (Final)
Event: Weightlifting (Women's 69kg)
Athlete: Punam Yadav
Time: 5:12 AM
Event: Weightlifting (Men's 94kg)
Athlete: Vikas Thakur
Time: 9:42 AM
Event: Weightlifting (Women's 75kg)
Athlete: Seema
Time: 2:12 PM
Event: Mixed Badminton team quarterfinals
Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm
Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm
Event: Table Tennis Team Semifinal
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am
Event: Squash Singles Semi-Final
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Events on April 9:
Event: Athletics (400 m)
Athlete: Muhammad Anas
Time: 3:26 PM (Semifinal)
Event: Athletics (Shot put)
Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor
Time: 3:55 PM
Event: Athletics (High Jump)
Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar
Time: 5:50 AM
Event: Athletics (High Jump)
Athlete: Siddharth Yadav
Time: 5:50 AM
Event: Women 400 m
Athlete: Poovammu Raja
Time: 6:00 AM (Heat 1)
Event: Women 400 m
Athlete: Hima Das
Time: 6:00 AM (Heat 1)
Event: Women 10000 m
Athlete: L Suriya
Time: 4:05 PM
Event: Shooting (Men's 10m Air Pistol)
Athlete: Jitu Rai
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:39 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Men's 10m Air Pistol)
Athlete: Om Prakash
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:39 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Women's 10m Air Rifle)
Athlete: Apurvi Chandela
Time: 6:30 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Women's 10m Air Rifle)
Athlete: Mehuli Ghosh
Time: 6:30 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final)
Event: Swimming (Men's 100m Butterfly)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Time: 5:29 PM
Event: Men's 50m Freestyle
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Time: 6:43 AM (1st Heat), 4:07 PM (1st Semifinal)
Event: Men's 200m Backstroke
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Time: 6:01 AM (1st Heat), 3:07 PM (Final)
Event: Men's 105 kg
Athlete: Pardeep Singh
Time: 5:12 AM
Event: Women's 90kg
Athlete: Lalchhanhimi
Time: 9:42 AM
Event: Women's 90kg
Athlete: Purnima Pandey
Time: 9:42 AM
Event: Men's +105kg
Athlete: Gurdeep Singh
Time: 2:12 PM
Event: Badminton Mixed Team Bronze medal and Gold medal
Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm
Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm
Event: Table Tennis Team final
Time: 11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Event: Squash Singles Medal
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm
April 10 Schedule
Other events on April 10:
Event: Athletics (400 m)
Athlete: Muhammed Anas
Time: 5:18 PM
Event: Athletics (Women 400 m)
Athlete: Poovamma Raju
Time: 4:46 PM (Semifinal)
Event: Athletics (400m Hurdles)
Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy
Time: 6:45 AM (Heat 1)
Event: Athletics (Women 200 m)
Athlete: Hima Das
TIme: 8:18 AM (Heat 1)
Event: Athletics (Long Jump)
Athlete: Sreeshankar M
Time: 7:00 AM
Event: Shooting (Women's 25m Air Pistol)
Athlete: Heena Sidhu
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:00 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Women's 25m Air Pistol)
Athlete: Anuraj Singh
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:00 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle Prone)
Athlete: Gagan Narang
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 8:30 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle Prone)
Athlete: Chain Singh
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 8:30 AM (Final)
Event: Swimming (Men's 1500m Freestyle)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Time: 4:23 PM
Event: Men's 50m Freestyle
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Time: 6:43 AM (1st Heat), 4:07 PM (1st Semifinal), 3:15 PM (Final)
Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary
Time: 4:30 am - 10:30 am; 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Event: Men's Boxing Quarterfinals
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm
Event: Women's Boxing Quarterfinals
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm
Event: Table Tennis Singles Group Stage
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm.
April 11 Schedule
Other Events on April 11
Event: Athletics (High jump)
Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar
Time: 3:35 PM (Final)
Event: Athletics (High jump)
Athlete: Siddharth Yadav
Time: 3:35 PM (Final)
Event: Athletics (Women 400 m)
Athlete: Poovamma Raju
Time: 5:15 PM (Final)
Event: Athletics (Women 400 m)
Athlete: Hima Das
Time: 5:15 PM (Final)
Event: Athletics (400 m hurdles)
Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy
Time: 5:41 PM
Event: Athletics (Women 200 m)
Athlete: Hima Das
Time: 5:08 PM (Final)
Event: Athletics (Long jump)
Athlete: Sreeshankar M
Time: 4:02 PM
Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)
Athlete: Nayana James
Time: 2:30 PM
Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)
Athlete: Neena Pinto
Time: 2:30 PM
Event: Gymnastics (Rhythmic Women Individual All Around)
Athlete: Meghana Reddy
Time: 6:33 AM (Qualification)
Event: Shooting (Men's Double Trap)
Athlete: Mohammed Asab
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Men's Double Trap)
Athlete: Ankur MittalTime: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Women's Double Trap)
Athlete: Shreyasi Singh
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 6:00 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Women's Double Trap)
Athlete: Varsha Varman
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 6:00 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Pistol)
Athlete: Jitu Rai
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:30 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Pistol)
Athlete: Om Prakash
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:30 AM (Final)
Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary
Time: 4:30 am - 10:30 am; 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Event: Men's Boxing Quarterfinals
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm
Event: Women's Boxing Quarterfinals
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm
Event: Women's Boxing Semi-Finals (48kg, 69 kg)
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm
Event: Table Tennis Doubles and Single Knockout Stage
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am
Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Events on April 12:
Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy
Event: Athletics (400m Hurdles)
Time: 3:15 PM (Final)
Athlete: Hima Das
Event: Athletics (Women 200 m)
Time: 5:08 PM (Final)
Athlete: Nayana James
Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)
Time: 3:25 PM
Athlete: Neena Pinto
Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)
Time: 3:25 PM
Athlete: Arpinder Singh
Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)
Time: 6:00 AM
Athlete: Rakesh Babu A V
Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)
Time: 6:00 AM
Athlete: Seema Antil
Event: Athletics (Women Discus throw)
Time: 4:10 PM
Athlete: Navjeet Kaur Dhillon
Event: Athletics (Women Discus throw)
Time: 4:10 PM
Athlete: Purnima Hembram
Event: Athletics (Heptathlon)
Time: 5:35 AM (100 m hurdles), 6:30 AM (High Jump), 2:50 PM (Shot Put), 4:27 PM (200 m)
Athlete: Meghana Reddy
Event: Gymnastics (Rhythmic Women Individual All Around)
Time: 6:33 AM (Final)
Athlete: Anish Bhanwala
Event: Shooting (Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Neeraj Kumar
Event: Shooting (Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Anjum Moudgil
Event: Shooting (Women's 50m Rifle Prone)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final)
Athlete: Tejaswini Sawant
Event: Women's 50m Rifle Prone
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final)
Athlete: Rahul Balasaheb Aware
Event: Wrestling (Men 57 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM
Athlete: Sushil Kumar
Event: Wrestling (Men 74 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM
Athlete: Babita Kumari
Event: Wrestling (Women 53 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM
Athlete: Kiran
Event: Wrestling (Women 76 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM
Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary
Time: 4:30 am - 10:30 am; 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Event: Table Tennis Doubles Quarter-Final
Time: 11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Events on April 13:
Event: Athletics (Javelin throw)
Athlete: Neeraj Chopra
Time: 5:30 AM
Event: Athletics (Javelin throw)
Athlete: Vipin Kasana
Time: 5:30 AM
Event: Athletics (1500m)
Athlete: Jinson Johnson
Time: 7:05 AM
Event: Athletics (4X400 m relay)
Time: 7:35 AM
Event: Athletics (Women 4X400 m relay)
Time: 8:05 AM
Event: Athletics (Heptathlon)
Athlete: Purnima Hembram
Time: 6:00 AM (Long Jump), 7:55 AM (Javelin Throw), 3:35 PM (800m)
Event: Shooting (Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Athlete: Anish Bhanwala
Time: 9:00 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Athlete: Neeraj Kumar
Time: 9:00 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
Athlete: Anjum Moudgil
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
Athlete: Tejaswini Sawant
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Women's Trap)
Athlete: Shreyasi Singh
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:25 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Women's Trap)
Athlete: Seema Tomar
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:25 AM (Final)
Event: Wrestling (Men 65 Kg)
Athlete: Bajrang Kumar
Time: From 6 AM
Event: Wrestling (Men 97 Kg)
Athlete: Mausam Khatri
Time: From 6 AM
Event: Wrestling (Women 57 Kg)
Athlete: Pooja Dhanda
Time: From 6 AM
Event: Wrestling (Women 68 Kg)
Athlete: Divya Kakran
Time: From 6 AM
Event: Badminton singles and doubles quarterfinal
Time: 6:30 am - 10:30 am, 1 pm - 5 pm
Event: Men's boxing Semi-Finals
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am (49kg, 52kg, 60kg, 91kg) and 2 pm - 5:30 pm (56kg, 69kg, 75kg, +91kg)
Event: Women's boxing semifinals
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am (51kg, 60kg)
Event: Table Tennis Doubles Quarterfinal
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am
Event: Table Tennis Doubles Semi-Final
Time: 11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Event: Squash Doubles Quarter-Final and Semi-Final
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Events on April 14:
Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)
Athlete: Arpinder Singh
Time: 10:45 AM (Final)
Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)
Athlete: Rakesh Babu A V
Time: 10:45 AM (Final)
Event: Athletics (Javelin Throw)
Athlete: Neeraj Chopra
Time: 10:05 AM (Final)
Event: Athletics (Javelin Throw)
Athlete: Vipin Kasana
Time: 10:05 AM (Final)
Event: 1500 m
Athlete: Jinson Johnson
Time: 11:40 AM (Final)
Event: 4X400 m relay
Time: 12:08 PM (Final)
Event: Women 4X400 m relay
Time: 12:37 PM (Final)
Event: Women 5000 m
Athlete: L Suriya
Time: 10:50 AM
Event: Shooting (Men's Trap)
Athlete: Manavjit Singh Sandhu
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Men's Trap)
Athlete: Kynan Chenai
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
Athlete: Chain Singh
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 08:15 AM (Final)
Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
Athlete: Sanjeev Rajput
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 08:15 AM (Final)
Event: Wrestling (Men 84 Kg)
Athlete: Somveer
Time: From 6 AM
Event: Wrestling (Men 125 Kg)
Athlete: Sumit
Time: From 6 AM
Event: Wrestling (Women 50 Kg)
Athlete: Vinesh Phogat
Time: From 6 AM
Event: Wrestling (Women 62 Kg)
Athlete: Sakshi Malik
Time: From 6 AM
Event: Badminton Singles and Doubles semifinal and Bronze Medal
Time: 6:30 am - 10:30 am and 1 pm - 5 pm
Event: Men's Boxing Final
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am (49kg, 52kg, 60kg, 91kg) and 2 pm - 5:30 pm (56kg, 69kg, 75kg, +91kg)
Event: Women's Boxing Final
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am (48kg, 51kg, 60kg) and 2 pm - 5:30 pm (69 kg)
Event: Table Tennis Doubles and Singles Medal Matches
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Event: Squash Doubles Semi-Final and Final
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm.
Events on April 15:
Event: Badminton singles and doubles Gold Medal
Time: 4:30 am - 9:30 am
Event: Table Tennis Doubles and Singles Medal Matches
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Event: Squash Doubles Semi-Final and Final
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm