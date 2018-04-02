Commonwealth Games 2018: India's full schedule, timing and channel information at Gold Coast

New Delhi, April 2: The Commonwealth Games XXI will kick off on April 4 in Australia's Gold Coast with a sparkling opening ceremony. Athletes from 71 Commonwealth Nations and Territories will participate in the 11-day long quadrennial event.

India have sent a strong 227-member contingent in the multi-sport event. The country underpinned its status as an emerging power in world sport with an outstanding 69 medal haul in Manchester in 2002, 50 in Melbourne in 2006 and an incredible 101 medals when they hosted the XIX Commonwealth Games in Delhi between 3rd - 14th October 2010. Of these medals won on home soil, 39 were gold, 26 silver and 36 bronze.

In the previous games at Glasgow, India won 64 medals in all, including 15 gold medals. India aim to better their previous tally this year as the Sports Ministry concentrated a lot on the athletes.

The opening ceremony will be held on April 4 while the sporting events would start from the next day. The Indian contingent has already reached Gold Coast.

Ace shuttler and Rio Olympic Silver Medallist PV Sindhu will be the flagbearer of the Indian contingent. Sindhu along with Saina Nehwal, Sushil Kumar, Jitu Rai, Gagan Narang, Heena Sidhu, Pooja Dhanda will be some of India's medal contenders.

Here are schedule and event timings of Indian athletes in Gold Coast:

India's schedule on April 5 Badminton: Mixed Team Event Group Play Stage - Group A Teams: India Vs Sri Lanka Time: 4:31 AM (IST) Mixed Team Event Group Play Stage - Group A India Vs Pakistan Time: 02:31 PM Hockey: Women Pool A Teams: India Vs Wales Time: 5:02 AM Basketball: Men Preliminary Round Pool B Teams: India Vs Cameroon Time: 03:30 PM Other events on April 05: Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit) Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath Time: 10:12 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Team Sprint) Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh Time: 12:04 (Qualification), 4:28 PM (Final). Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji Time: 11:54 PM (Qualification), 4:21 PM (Final) Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around) Athlete: Rakesh Patra

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification) Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around) Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification) Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around) Athlete: Ashish Kumar

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification) Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around) Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification) Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Butterfly) Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal) Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Butterfly) Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal) Event: Swimming (Men's 100m Backstroke) Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Time: 7:24 AM (1st Heat), 4:52 PM (1st Semifinal) Event: Weightlifting (Men's 56 kg) Athlete: Gururaja

Time: 5:12 AM Event: Weightlifting (Women's 48 kg) Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Time: 9:42 AM Event: Weightlifting (Men's 62 kg) Athlete: Muthupandi Raja

Time: 2:12 PM Event: Men's Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm Event: Women's Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage

Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm Event: Squash Singles Preliminary

Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm Event: Lawn Ball also starts from April 5 India's schedule on April 06 Other events on April 6: Event: Cycling (Women Sprint) Athlete: Deborah Herold

Time: 8:32 AM (Qualification), 10:02 AM (Repechange), 10:24 AM (Quarterfinals), 2:52 PM (Semifinal) 4:18 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Women Sprint) Athlete: Aleena Reji

Time: 8:32 AM (Qualification), 10:02 AM (Repechange), 10:24 AM (Quarterfinals), 2:52 PM (Semifinal) 4:18 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit) Athlete: Sonali Chang

Time: 8:56 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit) Athlete: Manorama Devi Time: 8:56 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit) Athlete: Manjeet Singh

Time: 10:47 AM (Qualification) Event: Cycling (Keirin) Athlete: Sahil Kumar

Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Keirin) Athlete: Sanuraj P

Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Keirin) Athlete: Ranjit Singh

Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final) Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around) Athlete: Pranati Das

Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification) Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around) Athlete: Pranati Nayak Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification) Athlete: Arun Reddy

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification) Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Butterfly) Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Time: 3:07 PM (Final) Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Butterfly) Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Time: 3:07 PM (Final) Event: Swimming (Men's 100m Backstroke) Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Time: 5:06 PM (Final) Event: Weightlifting (Women's 53kg) Athlete: Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu

Time: 5:12 AM Event: Weightlifting (Men's 69kg) Athlete: Deepak Lather

Time: 9:42 AM Event: Weightlifting (Women's 58kg) Athlete: Saraswati Rout

Time: 2:12 PM. Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)

Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)

Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm. Schedule on April 7 Other events on April 7: Event: Cycling (Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit)

Athlete: Manjeet Singh

Time: 3:54 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Men's Sprint)

Athlete: Sanuraj P

Time: 9:56 AM (Qualification), 10:43 AM (Quarterfinal), 2 :10 PM (Semifinal), 4:14 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Men's Sprint)

Athlete: Ranjit Singh

Time: 9:56 AM (Qualification), 10:43 AM (Quarterfinal), 2 :10 PM (Semifinal), 4:14 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Men's Sprint)

Athlete: Sahil Kumar

Time: 9:56 AM (Qualification), 10:43 AM (Quarterfinal), 2 :10 PM (Semifinal), 4:14 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)

Athlete: Amritha Reghunath

Time: 10:28 AM (Qualification), 2:46 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)

Athlete: Sonali Chang

Time: 10:28 AM (Qualification), 2:46 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)

Athlete: Manorama Devi

Time: 10:28 AM (Qualification), 2:46 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)

Athlete: Deborah Herold

Time: 3:29 PM Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)

Athlete: Aleena Reji

Time: 3:29 PM Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Athlete: Rakesh Patra

Time: 4:39 AM Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh

Time: 4:39 AM (Final) Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Athlete: Ashish Kumar

Time: 4:39 AM (Final) Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Athlete: Pranati Das

Time: 12:11 AM (Final) Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Athlete: Pranati Nayak

Time: 12:11 AM (Final) Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Athlete: Aruna Reddy

Time: 12:11 AM (Final) Event: Men's 200m Butterfly

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Time: 3:07 PM (Final) Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Backstroke)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Time: 6:45 AM (1st Heat), 3:49 PM (1st Semifinal) Event: Weightlifting (Men's 77kg)

Athlete: Sathish Sivalingam

Time: 5:12 AM Event: Weightlifting (Women's 63kg) Athlete: Vandna Gupta Time: 9:42 AM Event: Weightlifting (Men's 85kg)

Athlete: Ragala Venkat Rahul

Time: 2:12 PM Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)

Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)

Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm. Event: Mixed Badminton team quarterfinals April 8 schedule Other events on April 8: Event: Athletics (Men's 20 Km walk)

Athlete: Irfan Kolothum Thodi

Time: 2:30 AM Event: Athletics (Men's 20 Km walk)

Athlete: Manish Singh Rawat

Time: 2:30 AM Event: Athletics (400 m)

Athlete: Muhammed Anas

Time: 11:11 AM (Heat 1) Event: Athletics (Shot put)

Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor

Time: 12:02 PM Event: Cycling (Women's scratch race)

Athlete: Amritha Reghunath

Time: 1:02 PM (Qualification), 4:14 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Women's scratch race)

Athlete: Sonali Chang

Time: 1:02 PM (Qualification), 4:14 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Women's scratch race)

Athlete: Manorama Devi

Time: 1:02 PM (Qualification), 4:14 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)

Athlete: Deborah Herold

Time: 1:22 PM (Qualification), 2:27 PM (Repechange), 4:34 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)

Athlete: Aleena Reji

Time: 1:22 PM (Qualification), 2:27 PM (Repechange), 4:34 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (Men's 40km Points Race)

Athlete: Manjeet Singh

Time: 1:37 PM (Qualification), 4:51 PM (Final) Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)

Athlete: Ranjit Singh

Time: 2:37 PM Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)

Athlete: Sahil Kumar

Time: 2:37 PM Event: Shooting (Women's 10m Air Pistol)

Athlete: Manu Bhaker

Time: 4:31AM (Qualification), 7:30AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Women's 10m Air Pistol)

Athlete: Heena Sidhu

Time: 4:31AM (Qualification), 7:30AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Women's Skeet)

Athlete: Saniya Sheikh

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Women's Skeet)

Athlete: Maheshwari Chauhan

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Men's Skeet)

Athlete: Smit Singh

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Men's Skeet)

Athlete: Sheeraj Sheikh

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Men's 10m Air Rifle)

Athlete: Deepak Kumar

Time: 6:00 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Men's 10m Air Rifle)

Athlete: Ravi Kumar

Time: 6:00 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final) Event: Swimming (Men's 100 m Butterfly)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Time: 7:10 AM (1st Heat), 4:23 PM (1st Semifinal) Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Backstroke)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Time: 5:01 PM (Final) Event: Weightlifting (Women's 69kg)

Athlete: Punam Yadav

Time: 5:12 AM Event: Weightlifting (Men's 94kg)

Athlete: Vikas Thakur

Time: 9:42 AM Event: Weightlifting (Women's 75kg)

Athlete: Seema

Time: 2:12 PM Event: Mixed Badminton team quarterfinals Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm Event: Table Tennis Team Semifinal

Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am Event: Squash Singles Semi-Final

Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm Events on April 9: Event: Athletics (400 m) Athlete: Muhammad Anas Time: 3:26 PM (Semifinal) Event: Athletics (Shot put)

Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor

Time: 3:55 PM

Event: Athletics (High Jump) Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar

Time: 5:50 AM

Event: Athletics (High Jump) Athlete: Siddharth Yadav

Time: 5:50 AM Event: Women 400 m

Athlete: Poovammu Raja

Time: 6:00 AM (Heat 1) Event: Women 400 m

Athlete: Hima Das

Time: 6:00 AM (Heat 1) Event: Women 10000 m

Athlete: L Suriya

Time: 4:05 PM Event: Shooting (Men's 10m Air Pistol)

Athlete: Jitu Rai

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:39 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Men's 10m Air Pistol)

Athlete: Om Prakash

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:39 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Women's 10m Air Rifle)

Athlete: Apurvi Chandela

Time: 6:30 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Women's 10m Air Rifle)

Athlete: Mehuli Ghosh

Time: 6:30 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final) Event: Swimming (Men's 100m Butterfly)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Time: 5:29 PM Event: Men's 50m Freestyle

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Time: 6:43 AM (1st Heat), 4:07 PM (1st Semifinal) Event: Men's 200m Backstroke

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Time: 6:01 AM (1st Heat), 3:07 PM (Final) Event: Men's 105 kg

Athlete: Pardeep Singh

Time: 5:12 AM Event: Women's 90kg

Athlete: Lalchhanhimi

Time: 9:42 AM Event: Women's 90kg

Athlete: Purnima Pandey

Time: 9:42 AM Event: Men's +105kg

Athlete: Gurdeep Singh

Time: 2:12 PM Event: Badminton Mixed Team Bronze medal and Gold medal Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm Event: Table Tennis Team final

Time: 11:30 am - 4:30 pm Event: Squash Singles Medal

Event: Athletics (400 m)

Athlete: Muhammed Anas

Time: 5:18 PM Event: Athletics (Women 400 m)

Athlete: Poovamma Raju

Time: 4:46 PM (Semifinal) Event: Athletics (400m Hurdles)

Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy

Time: 6:45 AM (Heat 1) Event: Athletics (Women 200 m)

Athlete: Hima Das

TIme: 8:18 AM (Heat 1) Event: Athletics (Long Jump)

Athlete: Sreeshankar M

Time: 7:00 AM Event: Shooting (Women's 25m Air Pistol)

Athlete: Heena Sidhu

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:00 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Women's 25m Air Pistol)

Athlete: Anuraj Singh

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:00 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle Prone)

Athlete: Gagan Narang

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 8:30 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle Prone)

Athlete: Chain Singh

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 8:30 AM (Final) Event: Swimming (Men's 1500m Freestyle)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Time: 4:23 PM Event: Men's 50m Freestyle

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Time: 6:43 AM (1st Heat), 4:07 PM (1st Semifinal), 3:15 PM (Final) Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary

Time: 4:30 am - 10:30 am; 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm Event: Men's Boxing Quarterfinals

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm Event: Women's Boxing Quarterfinals

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm Event: Table Tennis Singles Group Stage

Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary

Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm. April 11 Schedule Other Events on April 11 Event: Athletics (High jump)

Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar

Time: 3:35 PM (Final) Event: Athletics (High jump)

Athlete: Siddharth Yadav

Time: 3:35 PM (Final) Event: Athletics (Women 400 m)

Athlete: Poovamma Raju

Time: 5:15 PM (Final) Event: Athletics (Women 400 m)

Athlete: Hima Das

Time: 5:15 PM (Final) Event: Athletics (400 m hurdles)

Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy

Time: 5:41 PM Event: Athletics (Women 200 m)

Athlete: Hima Das

Time: 5:08 PM (Final) Event: Athletics (Long jump)

Athlete: Sreeshankar M

Time: 4:02 PM Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)

Athlete: Nayana James

Time: 2:30 PM Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)

Athlete: Neena Pinto

Time: 2:30 PM Event: Gymnastics (Rhythmic Women Individual All Around)

Athlete: Meghana Reddy

Time: 6:33 AM (Qualification) Event: Shooting (Men's Double Trap)

Athlete: Mohammed Asab

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Men's Double Trap)

Athlete: Ankur MittalTime: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Women's Double Trap)

Athlete: Shreyasi Singh

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 6:00 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Women's Double Trap)

Athlete: Varsha Varman

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 6:00 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Pistol)

Athlete: Jitu Rai

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:30 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Pistol)

Athlete: Om Prakash

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:30 AM (Final) Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary

Time: 4:30 am - 10:30 am; 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm Event: Men's Boxing Quarterfinals

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm Event: Women's Boxing Quarterfinals

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm Event: Women's Boxing Semi-Finals (48kg, 69 kg)

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm Event: Table Tennis Doubles and Single Knockout Stage

Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary

Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm Events on April 12: Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy Event: Athletics (400m Hurdles)

Time: 3:15 PM (Final) Athlete: Hima Das

Event: Athletics (Women 200 m)

Time: 5:08 PM (Final) Athlete: Nayana James

Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)

Time: 3:25 PM Athlete: Neena Pinto

Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)

Time: 3:25 PM Athlete: Arpinder Singh

Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)

Time: 6:00 AM Athlete: Rakesh Babu A V

Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)

Time: 6:00 AM Athlete: Seema Antil

Event: Athletics (Women Discus throw)

Time: 4:10 PM Athlete: Navjeet Kaur Dhillon

Event: Athletics (Women Discus throw)

Time: 4:10 PM Athlete: Purnima Hembram

Event: Athletics (Heptathlon)

Time: 5:35 AM (100 m hurdles), 6:30 AM (High Jump), 2:50 PM (Shot Put), 4:27 PM (200 m) Athlete: Meghana Reddy

Event: Gymnastics (Rhythmic Women Individual All Around)

Time: 6:33 AM (Final) Athlete: Anish Bhanwala

Event: Shooting (Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification) Athlete: Neeraj Kumar

Event: Shooting (Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification) Athlete: Anjum Moudgil

Event: Shooting (Women's 50m Rifle Prone)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final) Athlete: Tejaswini Sawant

Event: Women's 50m Rifle Prone

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final) Athlete: Rahul Balasaheb Aware

Event: Wrestling (Men 57 Kg)

Time: From 6 AM Athlete: Sushil Kumar

Event: Wrestling (Men 74 Kg)

Time: From 6 AM Athlete: Babita Kumari

Event: Wrestling (Women 53 Kg)

Time: From 6 AM Athlete: Kiran

Event: Wrestling (Women 76 Kg)

Time: From 6 AM Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary

Time: 4:30 am - 10:30 am; 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm Event: Table Tennis Doubles Quarter-Final

Time: 11:30 am - 4:30 pm Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary

Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm Events on April 13: Event: Athletics (Javelin throw)

Athlete: Neeraj Chopra

Time: 5:30 AM Event: Athletics (Javelin throw)

Athlete: Vipin Kasana

Time: 5:30 AM Event: Athletics (1500m)

Athlete: Jinson Johnson

Time: 7:05 AM Event: Athletics (4X400 m relay)

Time: 7:35 AM Event: Athletics (Women 4X400 m relay)

Time: 8:05 AM Event: Athletics (Heptathlon) Athlete: Purnima Hembram Time: 6:00 AM (Long Jump), 7:55 AM (Javelin Throw), 3:35 PM (800m) Event: Shooting (Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

Athlete: Anish Bhanwala

Time: 9:00 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

Athlete: Neeraj Kumar

Time: 9:00 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions)

Athlete: Anjum Moudgil

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions)

Athlete: Tejaswini Sawant

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Women's Trap)

Athlete: Shreyasi Singh

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:25 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Women's Trap)

Athlete: Seema Tomar

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:25 AM (Final) Event: Wrestling (Men 65 Kg)

Athlete: Bajrang Kumar

Time: From 6 AM Event: Wrestling (Men 97 Kg)

Athlete: Mausam Khatri

Time: From 6 AM Event: Wrestling (Women 57 Kg)

Athlete: Pooja Dhanda

Time: From 6 AM Event: Wrestling (Women 68 Kg)

Athlete: Divya Kakran

Time: From 6 AM Event: Badminton singles and doubles quarterfinal

Time: 6:30 am - 10:30 am, 1 pm - 5 pm Event: Men's boxing Semi-Finals

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am (49kg, 52kg, 60kg, 91kg) and 2 pm - 5:30 pm (56kg, 69kg, 75kg, +91kg) Event: Women's boxing semifinals

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am (51kg, 60kg) Event: Table Tennis Doubles Quarterfinal

Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am Event: Table Tennis Doubles Semi-Final

Time: 11:30 am - 4:30 pm Event: Squash Doubles Quarter-Final and Semi-Final

Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm Events on April 14: Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)

Athlete: Arpinder Singh

Time: 10:45 AM (Final) Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)

Athlete: Rakesh Babu A V

Time: 10:45 AM (Final) Event: Athletics (Javelin Throw)

Athlete: Neeraj Chopra

Time: 10:05 AM (Final) Event: Athletics (Javelin Throw)

Athlete: Vipin Kasana

Time: 10:05 AM (Final) Event: 1500 m

Athlete: Jinson Johnson

Time: 11:40 AM (Final) Event: 4X400 m relay

Time: 12:08 PM (Final) Event: Women 4X400 m relay

Time: 12:37 PM (Final) Event: Women 5000 m

Athlete: L Suriya

Time: 10:50 AM Event: Shooting (Men's Trap)

Athlete: Manavjit Singh Sandhu

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Men's Trap)

Athlete: Kynan Chenai

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions)

Athlete: Chain Singh

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 08:15 AM (Final) Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions)

Athlete: Sanjeev Rajput

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 08:15 AM (Final) Event: Wrestling (Men 84 Kg)

Athlete: Somveer

Time: From 6 AM Event: Wrestling (Men 125 Kg)

Athlete: Sumit

Time: From 6 AM Event: Wrestling (Women 50 Kg)

Athlete: Vinesh Phogat

Time: From 6 AM Event: Wrestling (Women 62 Kg)

Athlete: Sakshi Malik

Time: From 6 AM Event: Badminton Singles and Doubles semifinal and Bronze Medal

Time: 6:30 am - 10:30 am and 1 pm - 5 pm Event: Men's Boxing Final

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am (49kg, 52kg, 60kg, 91kg) and 2 pm - 5:30 pm (56kg, 69kg, 75kg, +91kg) Event: Women's Boxing Final

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am (48kg, 51kg, 60kg) and 2 pm - 5:30 pm (69 kg) Event: Table Tennis Doubles and Singles Medal Matches

Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm Event: Squash Doubles Semi-Final and Final

Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm. Events on April 15: Event: Badminton singles and doubles Gold Medal Time: 4:30 am - 9:30 am Event: Table Tennis Doubles and Singles Medal Matches

Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm Event: Squash Doubles Semi-Final and Final

Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Channels: The entire event will be LIVE Telecast by Sony Ten Network.