English

Commonwealth Games 2018: India's full schedule, timing and channel information at Gold Coast

Posted By:
Commonwealth Games 2018: Indias full schedule, timing and channel information at Gold Coast
CWG 2018 mascot

New Delhi, April 2: The Commonwealth Games XXI will kick off on April 4 in Australia's Gold Coast with a sparkling opening ceremony. Athletes from 71 Commonwealth Nations and Territories will participate in the 11-day long quadrennial event.

India have sent a strong 227-member contingent in the multi-sport event. The country underpinned its status as an emerging power in world sport with an outstanding 69 medal haul in Manchester in 2002, 50 in Melbourne in 2006 and an incredible 101 medals when they hosted the XIX Commonwealth Games in Delhi between 3rd - 14th October 2010. Of these medals won on home soil, 39 were gold, 26 silver and 36 bronze.

In the previous games at Glasgow, India won 64 medals in all, including 15 gold medals. India aim to better their previous tally this year as the Sports Ministry concentrated a lot on the athletes.

The opening ceremony will be held on April 4 while the sporting events would start from the next day. The Indian contingent has already reached Gold Coast.

Ace shuttler and Rio Olympic Silver Medallist PV Sindhu will be the flagbearer of the Indian contingent. Sindhu along with Saina Nehwal, Sushil Kumar, Jitu Rai, Gagan Narang, Heena Sidhu, Pooja Dhanda will be some of India's medal contenders.

Here are schedule and event timings of Indian athletes in Gold Coast:

India's schedule on April 5

India's schedule on April 5

Badminton:

Mixed Team Event Group Play Stage - Group A

Teams: India Vs Sri Lanka

Time: 4:31 AM (IST)

Mixed Team Event Group Play Stage - Group A

India Vs Pakistan

Time: 02:31 PM

Hockey:

Women Pool A

Teams: India Vs Wales

Time: 5:02 AM

Basketball:

Men Preliminary Round Pool B

Teams: India Vs Cameroon

Time: 03:30 PM

Other events on April 05:

Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)

Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath

Time: 10:12 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Team Sprint)

Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh

Time: 12:04 (Qualification), 4:28 PM (Final).

Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint

Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji

Time: 11:54 PM (Qualification), 4:21 PM (Final)

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Athlete: Ashish Kumar
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Butterfly)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)

Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Butterfly)

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)

Event: Swimming (Men's 100m Backstroke)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Time: 7:24 AM (1st Heat), 4:52 PM (1st Semifinal)

Event: Weightlifting (Men's 56 kg)

Athlete: Gururaja
Time: 5:12 AM

Event: Weightlifting (Women's 48 kg)

Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Time: 9:42 AM

Event: Weightlifting (Men's 62 kg)

Athlete: Muthupandi Raja
Time: 2:12 PM

Event: Men's Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Event: Women's Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm

Event: Squash Singles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Event: Lawn Ball also starts from April 5

India's schedule on April 06

India's schedule on April 06

Other events on April 6:

Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)

Athlete: Deborah Herold
Time: 8:32 AM (Qualification), 10:02 AM (Repechange), 10:24 AM (Quarterfinals), 2:52 PM (Semifinal) 4:18 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)

Athlete: Aleena Reji
Time: 8:32 AM (Qualification), 10:02 AM (Repechange), 10:24 AM (Quarterfinals), 2:52 PM (Semifinal) 4:18 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit)

Athlete: Sonali Chang
Time: 8:56 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit) Athlete: Manorama Devi

Time: 8:56 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit) Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Time: 10:47 AM (Qualification)

Event: Cycling (Keirin)

Athlete: Sahil Kumar
Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Keirin)

Athlete: Sanuraj P
Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Keirin)

Athlete: Ranjit Singh
Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Athlete: Pranati Das
Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification)

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Athlete: Pranati Nayak

Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Arun Reddy
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification)

Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Butterfly)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Time: 3:07 PM (Final)

Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Butterfly)

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Time: 3:07 PM (Final)

Event: Swimming (Men's 100m Backstroke)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Time: 5:06 PM (Final)

Event: Weightlifting (Women's 53kg)

Athlete: Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu
Time: 5:12 AM

Event: Weightlifting (Men's 69kg)

Athlete: Deepak Lather
Time: 9:42 AM

Event: Weightlifting (Women's 58kg)

Athlete: Saraswati Rout
Time: 2:12 PM.

Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm

Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm.

Schedule on April 7

Schedule on April 7

Other events on April 7:

Event: Cycling (Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit)
Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Time: 3:54 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Men's Sprint)
Athlete: Sanuraj P
Time: 9:56 AM (Qualification), 10:43 AM (Quarterfinal), 2 :10 PM (Semifinal), 4:14 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Men's Sprint)
Athlete: Ranjit Singh
Time: 9:56 AM (Qualification), 10:43 AM (Quarterfinal), 2 :10 PM (Semifinal), 4:14 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Men's Sprint)
Athlete: Sahil Kumar
Time: 9:56 AM (Qualification), 10:43 AM (Quarterfinal), 2 :10 PM (Semifinal), 4:14 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Athlete: Amritha Reghunath
Time: 10:28 AM (Qualification), 2:46 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Athlete: Sonali Chang
Time: 10:28 AM (Qualification), 2:46 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Athlete: Manorama Devi
Time: 10:28 AM (Qualification), 2:46 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)
Athlete: Deborah Herold
Time: 3:29 PM

Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)
Athlete: Aleena Reji
Time: 3:29 PM

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Time: 4:39 AM

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh
Time: 4:39 AM (Final)

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Athlete: Ashish Kumar
Time: 4:39 AM (Final)

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Athlete: Pranati Das
Time: 12:11 AM (Final)

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Athlete: Pranati Nayak
Time: 12:11 AM (Final)

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Athlete: Aruna Reddy
Time: 12:11 AM (Final)

Event: Men's 200m Butterfly
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Time: 3:07 PM (Final)

Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Backstroke)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Time: 6:45 AM (1st Heat), 3:49 PM (1st Semifinal)

Event: Weightlifting (Men's 77kg)
Athlete: Sathish Sivalingam
Time: 5:12 AM

Event: Weightlifting (Women's 63kg)

Athlete: Vandna Gupta

Time: 9:42 AM

Event: Weightlifting (Men's 85kg)
Athlete: Ragala Venkat Rahul
Time: 2:12 PM

Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm

Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm.

Event: Mixed Badminton team quarterfinals

April 8 schedule

April 8 schedule

Other events on April 8:

Event: Athletics (Men's 20 Km walk)
Athlete: Irfan Kolothum Thodi
Time: 2:30 AM

Event: Athletics (Men's 20 Km walk)
Athlete: Manish Singh Rawat
Time: 2:30 AM

Event: Athletics (400 m)
Athlete: Muhammed Anas
Time: 11:11 AM (Heat 1)

Event: Athletics (Shot put)
Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor
Time: 12:02 PM

Event: Cycling (Women's scratch race)
Athlete: Amritha Reghunath
Time: 1:02 PM (Qualification), 4:14 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Women's scratch race)
Athlete: Sonali Chang
Time: 1:02 PM (Qualification), 4:14 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Women's scratch race)
Athlete: Manorama Devi
Time: 1:02 PM (Qualification), 4:14 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)
Athlete: Deborah Herold
Time: 1:22 PM (Qualification), 2:27 PM (Repechange), 4:34 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)
Athlete: Aleena Reji
Time: 1:22 PM (Qualification), 2:27 PM (Repechange), 4:34 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (Men's 40km Points Race)
Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Time: 1:37 PM (Qualification), 4:51 PM (Final)

Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)
Athlete: Ranjit Singh
Time: 2:37 PM

Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)
Athlete: Sahil Kumar
Time: 2:37 PM

Event: Shooting (Women's 10m Air Pistol)
Athlete: Manu Bhaker
Time: 4:31AM (Qualification), 7:30AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Women's 10m Air Pistol)
Athlete: Heena Sidhu
Time: 4:31AM (Qualification), 7:30AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Women's Skeet)
Athlete: Saniya Sheikh
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Women's Skeet)
Athlete: Maheshwari Chauhan
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Men's Skeet)
Athlete: Smit Singh
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Men's Skeet)
Athlete: Sheeraj Sheikh
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Men's 10m Air Rifle)
Athlete: Deepak Kumar
Time: 6:00 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Men's 10m Air Rifle)
Athlete: Ravi Kumar
Time: 6:00 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final)

Event: Swimming (Men's 100 m Butterfly)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Time: 7:10 AM (1st Heat), 4:23 PM (1st Semifinal)

Event: Swimming (Men's 50m Backstroke)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Time: 5:01 PM (Final)

Event: Weightlifting (Women's 69kg)
Athlete: Punam Yadav
Time: 5:12 AM

Event: Weightlifting (Men's 94kg)
Athlete: Vikas Thakur
Time: 9:42 AM

Event: Weightlifting (Women's 75kg)
Athlete: Seema
Time: 2:12 PM

Event: Mixed Badminton team quarterfinals

Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Event: Table Tennis Team Semifinal
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am

Event: Squash Singles Semi-Final
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Events on April 9:

Events on April 9:

Event: Athletics (400 m)

Athlete: Muhammad Anas

Time: 3:26 PM (Semifinal)

Event: Athletics (Shot put)
Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor
Time: 3:55 PM


Event: Athletics (High Jump)

Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar
Time: 5:50 AM


Event: Athletics (High Jump)

Athlete: Siddharth Yadav
Time: 5:50 AM

Event: Women 400 m
Athlete: Poovammu Raja
Time: 6:00 AM (Heat 1)

Event: Women 400 m
Athlete: Hima Das
Time: 6:00 AM (Heat 1)

Event: Women 10000 m
Athlete: L Suriya
Time: 4:05 PM

Event: Shooting (Men's 10m Air Pistol)
Athlete: Jitu Rai
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:39 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Men's 10m Air Pistol)
Athlete: Om Prakash
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:39 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Women's 10m Air Rifle)
Athlete: Apurvi Chandela
Time: 6:30 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Women's 10m Air Rifle)
Athlete: Mehuli Ghosh
Time: 6:30 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final)

Event: Swimming (Men's 100m Butterfly)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Time: 5:29 PM

Event: Men's 50m Freestyle
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Time: 6:43 AM (1st Heat), 4:07 PM (1st Semifinal)

Event: Men's 200m Backstroke
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Time: 6:01 AM (1st Heat), 3:07 PM (Final)

Event: Men's 105 kg
Athlete: Pardeep Singh
Time: 5:12 AM

Event: Women's 90kg
Athlete: Lalchhanhimi
Time: 9:42 AM

Event: Women's 90kg
Athlete: Purnima Pandey
Time: 9:42 AM

Event: Men's +105kg
Athlete: Gurdeep Singh
Time: 2:12 PM

Event: Badminton Mixed Team Bronze medal and Gold medal

Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Event: Table Tennis Team final
Time: 11:30 am - 4:30 pm

Event: Squash Singles Medal
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm

April 10 Schedule

April 10 Schedule

Other events on April 10:

Event: Athletics (400 m)
Athlete: Muhammed Anas
Time: 5:18 PM

Event: Athletics (Women 400 m)
Athlete: Poovamma Raju
Time: 4:46 PM (Semifinal)

Event: Athletics (400m Hurdles)
Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy
Time: 6:45 AM (Heat 1)

Event: Athletics (Women 200 m)
Athlete: Hima Das
TIme: 8:18 AM (Heat 1)

Event: Athletics (Long Jump)
Athlete: Sreeshankar M
Time: 7:00 AM

Event: Shooting (Women's 25m Air Pistol)
Athlete: Heena Sidhu
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:00 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Women's 25m Air Pistol)
Athlete: Anuraj Singh
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:00 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle Prone)
Athlete: Gagan Narang
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 8:30 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle Prone)
Athlete: Chain Singh
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 8:30 AM (Final)

Event: Swimming (Men's 1500m Freestyle)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Time: 4:23 PM

Event: Men's 50m Freestyle
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Time: 6:43 AM (1st Heat), 4:07 PM (1st Semifinal), 3:15 PM (Final)

Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary
Time: 4:30 am - 10:30 am; 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Event: Men's Boxing Quarterfinals
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Event: Women's Boxing Quarterfinals
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Event: Table Tennis Singles Group Stage
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm

Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm.

April 11 Schedule

April 11 Schedule

Other Events on April 11

Event: Athletics (High jump)
Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar
Time: 3:35 PM (Final)

Event: Athletics (High jump)
Athlete: Siddharth Yadav
Time: 3:35 PM (Final)

Event: Athletics (Women 400 m)
Athlete: Poovamma Raju
Time: 5:15 PM (Final)

Event: Athletics (Women 400 m)
Athlete: Hima Das
Time: 5:15 PM (Final)

Event: Athletics (400 m hurdles)
Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy
Time: 5:41 PM

Event: Athletics (Women 200 m)
Athlete: Hima Das
Time: 5:08 PM (Final)

Event: Athletics (Long jump)
Athlete: Sreeshankar M
Time: 4:02 PM

Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)
Athlete: Nayana James
Time: 2:30 PM

Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)
Athlete: Neena Pinto
Time: 2:30 PM

Event: Gymnastics (Rhythmic Women Individual All Around)
Athlete: Meghana Reddy
Time: 6:33 AM (Qualification)

Event: Shooting (Men's Double Trap)
Athlete: Mohammed Asab
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Men's Double Trap)
Athlete: Ankur MittalTime: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Women's Double Trap)
Athlete: Shreyasi Singh
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 6:00 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Women's Double Trap)
Athlete: Varsha Varman
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 6:00 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Pistol)
Athlete: Jitu Rai
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:30 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Pistol)
Athlete: Om Prakash
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:30 AM (Final)

Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary
Time: 4:30 am - 10:30 am; 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Event: Men's Boxing Quarterfinals
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Event: Women's Boxing Quarterfinals
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Event: Women's Boxing Semi-Finals (48kg, 69 kg)
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Event: Table Tennis Doubles and Single Knockout Stage
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am

Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Events on April 12:

Events on April 12:

Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy

Event: Athletics (400m Hurdles)
Time: 3:15 PM (Final)

Athlete: Hima Das
Event: Athletics (Women 200 m)
Time: 5:08 PM (Final)

Athlete: Nayana James
Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)
Time: 3:25 PM

Athlete: Neena Pinto
Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)
Time: 3:25 PM

Athlete: Arpinder Singh
Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)
Time: 6:00 AM

Athlete: Rakesh Babu A V
Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)
Time: 6:00 AM

Athlete: Seema Antil
Event: Athletics (Women Discus throw)
Time: 4:10 PM

Athlete: Navjeet Kaur Dhillon
Event: Athletics (Women Discus throw)
Time: 4:10 PM

Athlete: Purnima Hembram
Event: Athletics (Heptathlon)
Time: 5:35 AM (100 m hurdles), 6:30 AM (High Jump), 2:50 PM (Shot Put), 4:27 PM (200 m)

Athlete: Meghana Reddy
Event: Gymnastics (Rhythmic Women Individual All Around)
Time: 6:33 AM (Final)

Athlete: Anish Bhanwala
Event: Shooting (Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Neeraj Kumar
Event: Shooting (Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Anjum Moudgil
Event: Shooting (Women's 50m Rifle Prone)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final)

Athlete: Tejaswini Sawant
Event: Women's 50m Rifle Prone
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final)

Athlete: Rahul Balasaheb Aware
Event: Wrestling (Men 57 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM

Athlete: Sushil Kumar
Event: Wrestling (Men 74 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM

Athlete: Babita Kumari
Event: Wrestling (Women 53 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM

Athlete: Kiran
Event: Wrestling (Women 76 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM

Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary
Time: 4:30 am - 10:30 am; 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Event: Table Tennis Doubles Quarter-Final
Time: 11:30 am - 4:30 pm

Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Events on April 13:

Events on April 13:

Event: Athletics (Javelin throw)
Athlete: Neeraj Chopra
Time: 5:30 AM

Event: Athletics (Javelin throw)
Athlete: Vipin Kasana
Time: 5:30 AM

Event: Athletics (1500m)
Athlete: Jinson Johnson
Time: 7:05 AM

Event: Athletics (4X400 m relay)
Time: 7:35 AM

Event: Athletics (Women 4X400 m relay)
Time: 8:05 AM

Event: Athletics (Heptathlon)

Athlete: Purnima Hembram

Time: 6:00 AM (Long Jump), 7:55 AM (Javelin Throw), 3:35 PM (800m)

Event: Shooting (Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Athlete: Anish Bhanwala
Time: 9:00 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Athlete: Neeraj Kumar
Time: 9:00 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
Athlete: Anjum Moudgil
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
Athlete: Tejaswini Sawant
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Women's Trap)
Athlete: Shreyasi Singh
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:25 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Women's Trap)
Athlete: Seema Tomar
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:25 AM (Final)

Event: Wrestling (Men 65 Kg)
Athlete: Bajrang Kumar
Time: From 6 AM

Event: Wrestling (Men 97 Kg)
Athlete: Mausam Khatri
Time: From 6 AM

Event: Wrestling (Women 57 Kg)
Athlete: Pooja Dhanda
Time: From 6 AM

Event: Wrestling (Women 68 Kg)
Athlete: Divya Kakran
Time: From 6 AM

Event: Badminton singles and doubles quarterfinal
Time: 6:30 am - 10:30 am, 1 pm - 5 pm

Event: Men's boxing Semi-Finals
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am (49kg, 52kg, 60kg, 91kg) and 2 pm - 5:30 pm (56kg, 69kg, 75kg, +91kg)

Event: Women's boxing semifinals
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am (51kg, 60kg)

Event: Table Tennis Doubles Quarterfinal
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am

Event: Table Tennis Doubles Semi-Final
Time: 11:30 am - 4:30 pm

Event: Squash Doubles Quarter-Final and Semi-Final
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Events on April 14:

Events on April 14:

Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)
Athlete: Arpinder Singh
Time: 10:45 AM (Final)

Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)
Athlete: Rakesh Babu A V
Time: 10:45 AM (Final)

Event: Athletics (Javelin Throw)
Athlete: Neeraj Chopra
Time: 10:05 AM (Final)

Event: Athletics (Javelin Throw)
Athlete: Vipin Kasana
Time: 10:05 AM (Final)

Event: 1500 m
Athlete: Jinson Johnson
Time: 11:40 AM (Final)

Event: 4X400 m relay
Time: 12:08 PM (Final)

Event: Women 4X400 m relay
Time: 12:37 PM (Final)

Event: Women 5000 m
Athlete: L Suriya
Time: 10:50 AM

Event: Shooting (Men's Trap)
Athlete: Manavjit Singh Sandhu
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Men's Trap)
Athlete: Kynan Chenai
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
Athlete: Chain Singh
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 08:15 AM (Final)

Event: Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
Athlete: Sanjeev Rajput
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 08:15 AM (Final)

Event: Wrestling (Men 84 Kg)
Athlete: Somveer
Time: From 6 AM

Event: Wrestling (Men 125 Kg)
Athlete: Sumit
Time: From 6 AM

Event: Wrestling (Women 50 Kg)
Athlete: Vinesh Phogat
Time: From 6 AM

Event: Wrestling (Women 62 Kg)
Athlete: Sakshi Malik
Time: From 6 AM

Event: Badminton Singles and Doubles semifinal and Bronze Medal
Time: 6:30 am - 10:30 am and 1 pm - 5 pm

Event: Men's Boxing Final
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am (49kg, 52kg, 60kg, 91kg) and 2 pm - 5:30 pm (56kg, 69kg, 75kg, +91kg)

Event: Women's Boxing Final
Time: 7:30 am - 11 am (48kg, 51kg, 60kg) and 2 pm - 5:30 pm (69 kg)

Event: Table Tennis Doubles and Singles Medal Matches
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm

Event: Squash Doubles Semi-Final and Final
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm.

Events on April 15:

Events on April 15:

Event: Badminton singles and doubles Gold Medal

Time: 4:30 am - 9:30 am

Event: Table Tennis Doubles and Singles Medal Matches
Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm

Event: Squash Doubles Semi-Final and Final
Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Channels: The entire event will be LIVE Telecast by Sony Ten Network.

Related Articles

Story first published: Monday, April 2, 2018, 18:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 2, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel