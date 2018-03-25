CWG 2018: Long jumper Sreeshankar down with appendicitis, ruled out for Commonwealth Games

Sreeshankar, who had won the gold in men's long jump with an effort of 7.99m on March 6 at the Federation Cup National Championships at Patiala, is set to be operated at his home town of Palakkad in Kerala.

The 18-year-old engineering student was named in the Indian track and field team for the April 4-15 CWG in Gold Coast but his participation in the Games had remained uncertain as his entry was sent after the deadline of March 7.

The IOA said that the official communication of selection of Sreeshankar -- as well as of two more athletes -- was not sent on time while the AFI claimed that it had done so before deadline.

The Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent Vikram Sisodia, who has reached Gold Coast, is learnt to have been pursuing the case of these athletes with the Games organisers. But even if Sreeshankar gets a late clearance for a CWG participation, he will not be able to do so now.

"Sreeshankar complained of pain on his stomach area yesterday and there was vomiting also, so we consulted a doctor today. There was a scan done and the doctor advised for an immediate surgery to remove his appendix. He will undergo surgery today," Sreeshankar's father S Murali said from Palakkad. "We are fortunate that he had this medical problem here and not in Australia. Had he been there in Australia you never know what would have happened. Here we can fully take care of him," he added.

Earlier, the AFI did not include the names of Sreeshankar and high jumper Siddharth Yadav assuming they will not meet the qualifying mark for the CWG. "The accreditation process for the athletes had ended in mid December last year. We did not include the names of S Sreeshankar and Siddharth Yadav in the provisional list because we did not expect them to cross the qualifying mark," Valson had said.