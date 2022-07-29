Commonwealth Games 2022: India Medal Winners List and Medal Tally

The CWG 2022 will start with the opening ceremony on July 28 and close on August 8 with a closing ceremony. While the Games open on July 28, the events from various sport will start only the following day on July 29.

A total of 72 nations, including India will be competing at the Birmingham 2022. The CWG 2022 will see athletes compete in 20 sports and India has named over 200 athletes or players that will compete in 16 sports including cricket, hockey, athletics, badminton to name a few.

In the previous 18 appearances in Commonwealth Games, India has won over 500 medals including 181 gold with their best ever haul coming in the 2010 CWG held at home, where they won 101 medals and finished second in the overall tally that year.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Complete List of Indian Athletes Qualified For Birmingham CWG

As India looks to better their medal haul or even get close to the one in 2010 edtion, here we take a look at the sports Indian athletes or players will be competing in alongside India medal winners and the medal tally at Birmingham 2022:

India at CWG 2022: Sport and Number of Athletes List Sport Number of Athletes/Players Athletics 32 Para Athletics 6 Badminton 10 Boxing 12 Cricket 15 Cycling 13 Gymnastics 7 Hockey 36 Judo 6 Lawn bowls 10 Para powerlifting 5 Squash 9 Swimming 4 Para Swimming 3 Table tennis 8 Para Table Tennis 4 Triathlon 4 Weightlifting 15 Wrestling 12 CWG 2022 India Medal Winners List Indian medal winners list will be added once the country's athlete or player win the first medal at the CWG 2022.