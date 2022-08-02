Commonwealth Games 2022: India Schedule, Events List on Day 5 (August 2), Live Streaming, IST Time, TV Channel

Birmingham, August 2: India will restart their Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday (August 2), the Day 5 of the competition at Birmingham, eyeing a few more medals that will cement their slot in the top 10 nations in the medal table.
India will also rekindle their gold quest as Day 4 went without as much a flourish.
So, here we are giving India’s Day 5 schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The live telecast will be on Sony Sports Networks while the live streaming is on Sony LIV.
1. Lawn Bowls
1 PM: India vs New Zealand – Women’s Pairs Round 1
1 PM: India vs New Zealand – Women’s Triples Round 1
4:15 PM: India vs South Africa – Women’s Fours Final
4:15 PM: Mridul Borgohain vs Shannon Mcilroy – Men’s Singles Round 1
8:45 PM: India vs Fiji – Men’s Fours Round 1
8:45 PM: India vs England – Women’s Triples Round 2
2. Weightlifting
2 PM: Punam Yadav (Women’s 76 kg) — Final
6:30 PM: Vikas Thakur (Men’s 96 kg) — Final
11 PM: Usha Bannur Natesh Kumara (Women’s 87 kg) — Final
3. Boxing
11:45 PM: Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey (Ghana) – Men’s 63.5 – 67 KG Round of 16.
4 Swimming
3:05 PM: Srihari Nataraj – Men’s 200m Backstroke Heat 2
4:10 PM: Advait Page – Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 1
4:28 PM: Kushagra Rawat – Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 2
11:43 PM: Srihari Nataraj – Men’s 200m Backstroke Final (If Qualified).
5 Athletics
2:30 PM: M Shreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya – Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round.
12.03 AM (August 3): Tejaswin Shankar – Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round
12.52 AM (August 3): Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon – Women’s Discuss Throw Final.
6 Gymnastics
5:30 PM: Satyajit Mondal – Men’s Vault Final
6:35 PM: Saif Tamboli – Men’s Parallel Bars Final
7 Hockey
6:30 PM: India vs England – Women’s Pool A Match
8 Badminton
10 PM: Malaysia vs India (If Qualified) – Mixed Team Final
9 Table Tennis
6:00 PM: India vs England / Singapore – Men’s Gold Medal Match (If Qualified)
10 Squash
8:30 PM: Sunayna Kuruvilla vs Faiza Zafar (Pakistan) – Women’s Plate Semifinals
9:15 PM: Saurav Ghoshal vs Paul Coll (New Zealand) – Men’s Singles Semifinals.
