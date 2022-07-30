Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Sargar opens India’s medal count with silver; Gururaja wins bronze

Birmingham: The multi-sport extravaganza got underway in Birmingham on Thursday (July 28th) with a dazzling opening ceremony. The Birmingham Games is being held across 15 venues spread across the West Midlands region, with seven of them being located in the city of Birmingham.
The Games, which got underway on July 28th, will conclude with a closing ceremony on August 8th. A total of 72 nations is taking part with athletes competing in 20 sporting disciplines. India has over 200 athletes competing in 16 sports. India’s best CWG medal haul was in the 2010 edition held at home.
India has fielded a strong contingent and is looking to improve their medal haul. On the third day of the Games, India opened their medal tally with a silver. Sanket Sargar fetched the country’s first medal at the 2022 Birmingham Games on Saturday, clinching silver in the 55kg snatch in weightlifting.
Here mykhel brings you live updates from the 2022 Commonwealth Games:
WEIGHTLIFTING: Final underway: Chanu will be aiming for her third Commonwealth Games medal
Tokyo Olympics & Commonwealth Games medalist 🏋♀️ @mirabai_chanu is all geared up to begin her campaign at @birminghamcg22 shortly— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022
Mirabai is confident & ready for another adventure 🔥🔥#Cheer4India#IndiaTaiyaarHai#India4CWG2022 @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik pic.twitter.com/VxI74XGH4E
Gururaja's medal ceremony:
P. Gururaja's Medal Ceremony at @birminghamcg22 🤩— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022
Gururaja went on to win his 2nd consecutive medal at the CWG 👏👏
A proud moment for India with 2 back to back medals in weightlifting 🙂#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @YASMinistry pic.twitter.com/Y0wrqWGCP7
WEIGHTLIFTING: It’s time for the women’s 49kg Final: Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu in action
India's first medallist at the Birmingham Games: Sargar's medal ceremony:
Sanket Sargar's Medal Ceremony 😍— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022
Take a look 👀
Send in your wishes for our Champ with a indomitable spirit 🙂#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @IndiaSports @SAI_Patiala @SonySportsNetwk @DDNewslive @ddsportschannel @CGI_Bghm pic.twitter.com/bg3QawT36D
ATHLETICS: Nitendra Singh Rawat clocks 2 hours 19 minutes and 22 seconds to finish 12th in the men’s marathon race. Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat won the gold medal.
SQUASH: In the men’s singles category, Sourav Ghosal defeats Shameel Wakeel 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 in the Round of 32 encounter
PM Modi congratulates Poojary. This was Gururaja's second CWG medal:
Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey. pic.twitter.com/i04Fv2owtW— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022
BOXING: India's Mohammad Hussamuddin powered his way into Round 16 (pre-quarters). He defeated Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa 5-0 in the 57kg (featherweight) category.
SWIMMING: India's Srihari Nataraj entered the final of the 100M backstroke. He clocked 54.55 seconds in Semifinal 2 and ended up as 4th. Overall, the timing helped him finish 7th. Top 10 swimmers enter final via 2 semifinals.
On the other hand, Joshana Chinnappa eked out a hard-fought win over Megan Best. In the women’s singles contest, Chinnappa wrapped up the win in three straight sets, handing Best a 11-8, 11-9, 12-10 defeat
Meanwhile, in women’s singles squash, India’s Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla went down to Aifa Azman of Malaysia. In the Round of 32 contest, Kuruvilla lost 7-11, 7-11, 7-11 to Azman.
Second medal for India!
2️⃣nd medal for 🇮🇳 at @birminghamcg22 🤩— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022
What a comback by P. Gururaja to bag 🥉 with a total lift of 269 Kg in the Men's 61kg Finals🏋♂️ at #B2022
Snatch- 118kg
Clean & Jerk- 151kg
With this Gururaj wins his 2nd consecutive CWG medal 🙂
Congratulations Champ!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/UtOJiShUvS
And the wait for the second medal wasn't too long! Just with hours, we have our second medallist!
Weightlifter Sanket handed India the first medal from the Birmingham Games, with a silver in the 55kg snatch in weightlifting.
While the first day fans were treated to a dazzling show, the events got underway from Friday. On only the second day of action, India has it's first medal winner!
After a dazzling opening ceremony, the much-awaited Games finally got underway in Birmingham.
Hello & welcome to mykhel’s coverage of the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.