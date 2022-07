Commonwealth Games 2022, Swimming: Indian Swimmers List, Schedule, Results, Telecast & Live Streaming Info

The competition is set to be held from Friday (July 29) till the next Wednesday (August 3) and will be spread across fifty-two events, including twelve parasport events.

India, who have won just a solitary medal (bronze), will hope for a better showing this time around. Four members have been announced for the swimming squad, while three have been named for the parasport events.

Indian swimming squad will feature Tokyo 2020 Olympians Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj, who will be competing in butterfly and backstroke events. The Indian contingent will also include Advait Paige, Kushagara Rawat.

The para swimmers squad will included Paralympians Niranjan Mukundan and Suyash Jadhav, who will compete in the freestyle S7 event. Ashish Kumar, who will be competing in the S9 backstroke event will also be part of the contingent.

Here is a look at the Indian swimmers list for Commonwealth Games 2022 and their schedule along with results:

India Swimming and Para Swimming Squad for CWG 2022 Swimmer/Para Swimmer Events Sajan Prakash Butterfly 50m, 100m, 200m Srihari Nataraj Backstroke 50m, 100m, 200m Advait Paige Freestlye 1500m Kushagara Rawat Freestyle 200m, 400m, 1500m Suyash Jadhav S7 Freestyle 50m Niranjan Mukundan S7 Freestyle 50m Ashish Kumar S9 Backstroke 100m Indian Swimmers CWG 2022 Schedule and Results Date Event Round Swimmer Time is IST Rank Timing July 29 Men's 400m Freestyle Heats Kushagara Rawat 3 PM/3:05 PM/3:11 PM July 29 Men's 100m Backstroke S9 Heat Ashish Kumar 3:52 PM July 29 Men's 50m Butterfly Heats Sajan Prakash 4:02 PM to 4:16 PM July 29 Men's 100m Backstroke Srihari Nataraj Heats 4:29 PM to 4:42 PM July 29 Men's 400m Freestyle TBD Final 11:37 PM July 30 Men's 100m Backstroke S9 TBD Final 12:18 AM July 30 Men's 50m Butterfly Semifinals TBD 12:38 AM/12:44 AM July 30 Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals TBD 1:14 AM/1:20 AM July 30 Men's 200m Freestyle Heats Kushagara Rawat 3 PM to 3:16 PM July 30 Men's 50m Butterfly Final Sajan Prakash 11:37 PM July 31 Men's 200m Freestyle Final TBD 12:13 AM July 31 Men's 100m Backstroke Final TBD 1:35 AM July 31 Men's 200m Butterfly Heats Sajan Prakash 3 PM to 3:11 PM July 31 Men's 50m Backstroke Heats Srihari Nataraj 3:38 PM to 3:48 PM July 31 Men's 50m Backstroke Semifinals TBD 11:37 PM or 11:42 PM July 31 Men's 200m Butterfly Final TBD 11:58 PM August 1 Men's 100m Butterfly Heats Sajan Prakash 3:42 PM to 3:56 PM August 1 Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Heat Suyash Jadhav 4:12 PM August 1 Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Heat Niranjan Mukundan 4:12 PM August 1 Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinals TBD 12:27 AM/12:33 AM August 2 Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Final TBD 12:46 AM August 2 Men's 50m Backstroke Final TBD 1:07 AM August 2 Men's 200m Backstroke Heats Srihari Nataraj 3 PM/3:04 PM/3:07 PM August 2 Men's 1500m Freestyle Heats Kushagara Rawat 4:26 PM/4:42 PM August 2 Men's 1500m Freestyle Heats Advait Paige 4:26 PM/4:42 PM August 2 Men's 200m Backstroke Final TBD 11:43 PM August 3 Men's 100m Butterfly Final TBD 12:19 AM August 4 Men's 1500m Freestyle Final TBD 12:42 AM Note: Schedule will be updated based on the swimmers progression from heats to semifinal/final. CWG 2022 Swimming Telecast & Live Streaming Select events will be shown live on Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) - Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX. The live streaming of the events will be available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).