Commonwealth Games 2022, Table Tennis: India Squad, Schedule, Telecast & Live Streaming Information

Table Tennis at Birmingham 2022 will begin with the men's and women's team events preliminary qualifying round matches. The team events will start on July 29 and conclude with the medal matches on August 1 and August 2.

After the team events is finished, the individual and doubles events will start with the preliminary qualifying round matches on August 3 and conclude with the medal matches on August 7 and August 8.

A total of 160 players will compete at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, including 8 from India with top medal prospects Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal spearheading the squad.

Plus, the para table tennis competition will also start on August 3 with preliminary round matches and conclude with the medal matches that will take place on August 6 and August 7.

32 para table tennis players across 4 categories will compete at Birmingham CWG. Among 32, four from India including Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Bhavina Patel will compete in the individual Classes 3-5 event at the Games.

The Indian table tennis contingent have so far won 20 medals at the Commonwealth Games. India, third in the overall medals tally behind Singapore and England, will look to move into second position with more medals in the 2022 CWG.

Here is a look at the Indian table tennis squad for Commonwealth Games 2022 along with schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info:

Indian Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis Squads Men's Singles: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty Men's Doubles: Achanta Sharath Kamal / Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai / Sanil Shetty Women's Singles: Manika Batra, Diya Chitale, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya Women's Doubles: Manika Batra / Diya Chitale, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya Mixed Doubles: Manika Batra / Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sreeja Akula / Achanta Sharath Kamal, Reeth Rishya / Sanil Shetty Men's singles C3-5: Raj Aravindan Women's singles C3-5: Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel Women's Singles C6-10: Baby Sahana Ravi Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis Schedule Team Events Schedule Event Dates Round Session Time in IST Women's Team July 29 Preliminary Qualifying 1 2 PM to 7 PM Men's Team July 29 Preliminary Qualifying 1 2 PM to 7 PM Women's Team July 29 Preliminary Qualifying 2 8:30 PM to 1:30 AM Men's Team July 29 Preliminary Qualifying 2 8:30 PM to 1:30 AM Women's Team July 30 Preliminary Qualifying 3 2 PM to 7 PM Men's Team July 30 Preliminary Qualifying 3 2 PM to 7 PM Women's Team July 30 Quarterfinals 8:30 PM to 1:30 AM Men's Team July 31 Quarterfinals 2 PM to 7 PM Women's Team July 31 Semifinals 8:30 PM to 1:30 AM Women's Team August 1 Medal 2 PM to 7:15 PM Men's Team August 1 Semifinals 9 PM to 2 AM Men's Team August 2 Medal 3:30 PM to 9 PM Singles Events Schedule Event Dates Round Session Time in IST Men's Singles August 3 Preliminary Qualifying 1, 2, 3 2 PM to 6:45 PM, 8:30 PM to 1:15 AM Women's Singles August 3 Preliminary Qualifying 1, 2, 3 2 PM to 6:45 PM, 8:30 PM to 1:15 AM Women's Singles August 4 Round 1 8:30 PM to 1 AM Men's Singles August 5 Round 1 2 PM to 6:30 PM Women's Singles August 5 Round 2 2 PM to 6:30 PM Men's Singles August 5 Round 2 8:30 PM to 1:15 AM Women's Singles August 5 Quarterfinals 8:30 PM to 1:15 AM Men's Singles August 6 Quarterfinals 2 PM to 6:45 PM Women's Singles August 6 Semifinals 2 PM to 6:45 PM Women's Singles August 7 Medal 2 PM to 6:45 PM Men's Singles August 7 Semifinals 8:30 PM to 1:30 AM Men's Singles August 8 Medal 2 PM to 5:45 PM Doubles Events Schedule Event Dates Round Session Time in IST Women's Doubles August 4 Round 1 2 PM to 6:45 PM Men's Doubles August 4 Round 1, 2 2 PM to 6:45 PM, 8:30 PM to 1 AM Mixed Doubles August 4 Round 1, 2 2 PM to 6:45 PM, 8:30 PM to 1 AM Women's Doubles August 5 Round 2 2 PM to 6:30 PM, 8:30 PM to 1 AM Mixed Doubles August 5 Round 3 2 PM to 6:30 PM Men's Doubles August 5 Round 3 2 PM to 6:30 PM Mixed Doubles August 5 Quarterfinal 8:30 PM to 1 AM Men's Doubles August 5 Quarterfinal 8:30 PM to 1 AM Women's Doubles August 6 Round 3 2 PM to 6:45 PM Mixed Doubles August 6 Semifinal 2 PM to 6:45 PM Men's Doubles August 6 Semifinal 2 PM to 6:45 PM Women's Doubles August 6 Quarterfinal 8:30 PM to 2:30 AM Men's Doubles August 7 Medal 2 PM to 7:15 PM Women's Doubles August 7 Semifinal 8:30 PM to 1:30 AM Mixed Doubles August 7 Medal 8:30 PM to 1:30 AM Women's Doubles August 8 Medal 2 PM to 6:45 PM CWG 2022 Para Table Tennis Schedule Event Dates Round Session Time in IST Women's Singles C3-5 August 3 Preliminary Qualifying 1, 2 2 PM to 6:45 PM, 8:30 PM to 1:15 AM Men's Singles C3-5 August 3 Preliminary Qualifying 1, 2 2 PM to 6:45 PM, 8:30 PM to 1:15 AM Men's Singles C8-10 August 3 Preliminary Qualifying 1, 2 2 PM to 6:45 PM, 8:30 PM to 1:15 AM Women's Singles C6-10 August 3 Preliminary Qualifying 1, 2 2 PM to 6:45 PM, 8:30 PM to 1:15 AM Women's Singles C3-5 August 4 Preliminary Qualifying 3 2 PM to 6:45 PM Men's Singles C3-5 August 4 Preliminary Qualifying 3 2 PM to 6:45 PM Men's Singles C8-10 August 4 Preliminary Qualifying 3 2 PM to 6:45 PM Women's Singles C6-10 August 4 Preliminary Qualifying 3 2 PM to 6:45 PM Women's Singles C3-5 August 5 Semifinal 2 PM to 6:30 PM Men's Singles C3-5 August 5 Semifinal 2 PM to 6:30 PM Men's Singles C8-10 August 5 Semifinal 2 PM to 6:30 PM Women's Singles C6-10 August 5 Semifinal 2 PM to 6:30 PM Women's Singles C3-5 August 6 Medal 8:30 PM to 2 AM Men's Singles C3-5 August 6 Medal 8:30 PM to 2 AM Women's Singles C6-10 August 6 Medal 8:30 PM to 2 AM Men's Singles C8-10 August 7 Medal 2 PM to 7:15 PM India Table Tennis Schedule & Results The Indian table tennis contingent's schedule and results will be added once the draw is done and the order of play is revealed. CWG 2022 Table Tennis Telecast & Live Streaming Info Sony Pictures Network (SPN) will broadcast Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select matches will be telecast on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX or Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).