Conor McGregor believes Phogat ONE Atomweight GP win foreshadows what’s to come for Indian MMA

The Indian megastar fought off the brave Filipina athlete last Friday (October 29) using her wrestling skills and striking proficiency to earn a decision over her atomweight foe.

However, there were many concerns on whether Phogat's skill set would be able to match those of the top female athletes in the division. She has often been criticized for relying too much on her grappling prowess.

Following The Indian Tigress' recent outing in the Circle, McGregor retweeted an image of Phogat raising the Indian flag on his Twitter account, @TheNotoriousMMA. Accompanying the picture was text that read, "One step closer to becoming the first Indian to win a major MMA Title!"

Ritu Phogat closes in on title, warns ONE Atomweight GP final opponent Stamp Fairtex

Ireland's first-ever MMA World Champion summarized his thoughts on India's finest talents in the short tweet.

"Rooting for the Indians to make a stamp in this game soon! Quite very possibly the most respectful and caring nationality I've ever met in my life, the Indians. Let's go India," McGregor wrote in the tweet.

Rooting for the Indians to make a stamp in this game soon! Quite very possibly the most respectful and caring nationality I’ve ever met in my life, the Indians. Let’s go India 🇮🇳 ❤️ https://t.co/n8A01xwpJ9 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 4, 2021

Phogat, the #4-ranked atomweight athlete, is not the only Indian martial artist who has been making her presence known on the global stage. Alongside her, "Singh" Arjan Bhullar has been another inspiration to the billions of Indians worldwide.

In May of this year, the 34-year-old defeated longtime heavyweight king Brandon "The Truth" Vera to claim the ONE Heavyweight World Title, thus becoming his nation's first-ever Mixed Martial Arts World Champion.

India invented chess. Invented Yoga. They even thought us how to count. Einstein said we owe a lot to the Indians. There is even a golden temple in India that feeds 100,000 people a day for FREE! Man, the Indians are fucking awesome!

If you are Indian, I say thank you ❤️ 🇮🇳 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 4, 2021

Bhullar was quick to respond to McGregor's tweet too, cheekily inviting the multiple division World Champion to a grappling session at American Kickboxing Academy in the United States.

"I'm here, the stamp BEEN made. Come thru AKA and we'll have a chat about it after one of the grappling sessions. Go for a meal after. That Golden Temple in Amritsar are my ppl #Sikh fyi. We aren't the doctors we the warrior bloodline from the north," Bhullar posted on his Twitter account, @TheOneASB.

I'm here, the stamp BEEN made💯Come thru AKA and we'll have a chat about it after one of the grappling sessions😉Go for a meal after 🇮🇳🇮🇪 That Golden Temple in Amritsar are my ppl #Sikh fyi. We aren't the doctors we the warrior bloodline from the north☠✊🏾👳🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/TtIIfm1cFD — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) November 4, 2021

Phogat will next challenge Stamp Fairtex in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final at the ONE Championship: Winter Warriors on December 3. In the meantime, catch all the action at ONE: NEXTGEN II on Friday, 12 November.

