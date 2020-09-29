McGregor and Poirier agree charity MMA fight

The pair discussed the exhibition proposed by McGregor – who claimed to be retired for a third time in June – on Twitter, with the former featherweight and lightweight champion saying it would have "zero to do with the UFC".

The Irishman said the proceeds of a pay-per-view deal could be donated to charities chosen by both fighters and suggested a date of December 12 in Dublin.

In a tweet to Poirier, McGregor said: "Hey bro! You want to do an MMA charity fight? Zero to do with the UFC.

"I will donate half a mil [sic] towards your charity for it. Sell it on PPV or work a TV deal and we work out other charities that are close to my heart also. I am engaged in many. Strictly a charity 'exhibition'.

"No weigh ins. Open weight, unified rules. I will arrange all travel fare for you and family. McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation."

Poirier responded: "I'm in! Let's do it! A lot of people will benefit from this."

At that point, McGregor said they should continue the conversation in private.

McGregor was the victor when he fought Poirier at UFC 178 in September 2014, scoring a first-round TKO.

The 32-year-old is set to return to the boxing ring and face eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, whose camp has said he will donate his earnings from the fight to victims of the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines.

Talks are ongoing and no date or venue has been set, though McGregor claimed it would take place in the Middle East.