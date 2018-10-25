McGregor, Khabib suspensions extended

The duo will be banned from fighting as the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) continues its investigation into the brawl that occurred after the pair's bout at UFC 229 earlier this month.

Originally, Khabib (27-0) and McGregor (21-4) were placed on 10-day suspensions.

However, the NSAC commission met on Wednesday and voted unanimously to suspend Khabib and McGregor pending their hearings, which are scheduled for December 10, with the ruling confirmed in a statement to Omnisport.

The NSAC has allowed for $1million of Khabib's $2m purse to be released, also pending the hearing.

McGregor, who returned to the octagon after nearly a two-year hiatus, was defeated by Khabib in the fourth round of their fight, but the highly anticipated bout was overshadowed by an ugly brawl after the Russian's win.