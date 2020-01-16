McGregor says talks with Pacquiao are 'ongoing' as Irishman eyes boxing world-title tilt

The Irishman is set to make his UFC return 15 months on from a submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov when he faces Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas on Saturday.

While McGregor, a former two-weight champion in UFC, has his immediate focus on the Octagon, he still fancies another crack at boxing having lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr in a blockbuster bout in August 2017.

A rematch with Mayweather remains a goal for McGregor, who said there are talks to face Pacquiao, the Filipino great having won the WBA Super world welterweight title in July.

UFC 246: All you need to know

"I would love that Floyd rematch. For what was in front of me I thought I done very well and with some slight adjustments I'd have done even better," McGregor said at a news conference ahead of UFC 246.

"I feel now I could take that victory. Manny Pacquiao, talks have been ongoing.

"For me, an aspiration of mine now also is to win a boxing world title.

"I think that would be a phenomenal feather in the cap and something I look to achieve in the future and something I will achieve.

"I'm back with my boxing coaches at Crumlin Boxing Club where I learnt to throw a punch.

"They've sat me down on my punches, we've cleaned up some things and I'm feeling really confident in my boxing abilities.

"It'd be an honour to come back into boxing."