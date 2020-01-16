English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

McGregor says talks with Pacquiao are 'ongoing' as Irishman eyes boxing world-title tilt

By Peter Hanson
Floyd Mayweather Jr v Conor McGregor super welterweight in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, January 16: Conor McGregor says talks with Manny Pacquiao are "ongoing" after declaring his desire to fight for a boxing world title.

The Irishman is set to make his UFC return 15 months on from a submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov when he faces Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas on Saturday.

While McGregor, a former two-weight champion in UFC, has his immediate focus on the Octagon, he still fancies another crack at boxing having lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr in a blockbuster bout in August 2017.

A rematch with Mayweather remains a goal for McGregor, who said there are talks to face Pacquiao, the Filipino great having won the WBA Super world welterweight title in July.

UFC 246: All you need to know

"I would love that Floyd rematch. For what was in front of me I thought I done very well and with some slight adjustments I'd have done even better," McGregor said at a news conference ahead of UFC 246.

"I feel now I could take that victory. Manny Pacquiao, talks have been ongoing.

"For me, an aspiration of mine now also is to win a boxing world title.

"I think that would be a phenomenal feather in the cap and something I look to achieve in the future and something I will achieve.

"I'm back with my boxing coaches at Crumlin Boxing Club where I learnt to throw a punch.

"They've sat me down on my punches, we've cleaned up some things and I'm feeling really confident in my boxing abilities.

"It'd be an honour to come back into boxing."

More CONOR MCGREGOR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 14:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue