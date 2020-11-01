McGregor-Poirier 'done' but Khabib keeping title, Adesanya facing Blachowicz

The UFC offered the Poirier fight to McGregor last month, with the former two-weight champion – who had previously said he was retired – accepting the bout on social media.

White was asked on Saturday (October 31) if that contest had now been signed and said: "The fight's done. As far as I know, it's done."

But both McGregor and Poirier will have to wait for another shot at the lightweight title.

They each lost in championship fights to Khabib, who will continue to hold the belt even after claiming he would not fight again.

Khabib moved to 29-0 by beating Justin Gaethje in October in the first fight since the death of his father, who was also his coach, then seemingly quit the sport.

But White has since suggested the Russian could return and confirmed the company would not be opening up an interim title.

"He didn't say that he'll fight, but he didn't say no," White said. "He's considering the 30-0. His father wanted it.

Fresh out of the McGregor FAST Laboratory today. Full body composition scan complete and the results came back =

Lightweight Division incoming pic.twitter.com/4CiZOFkL2H — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 30, 2020

"He was super emotional [against Gaethje], had the mumps, measles, whatever, a broken toe, trained on a stationary bike for that fight and then came in and fought.

"He's still the champ. There's no vacant title right now or an interim title happening. He's the champ and we'll give him some time to figure out what he wants to do."

White also had news impacted other divisions, with middleweight champ Israel Adesanya to take on light heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz.

Robert Whittaker, who Adesanya knocked out last October, was not interested in a rematch, the UFC president said.

"When the last fight was over, I was thinking I'm going to have to sit down with this kid and convince him why he has to fight Whittaker," White explained.

"Whittaker comes out and says he doesn't want to fight him, craziest s*** I've ever seen. There's no arguing with Israel now.

"I thought Whittaker deserved the shot and Whittaker doesn't want it, so yeah, we'll let him do it [against Blachowicz]."