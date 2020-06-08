English
Conor McGregor posts 'Happy Retirement Daddy' cake picture

By Peter Hanson

Dublin, June 8: Conor McGregor is going to some lengths to double down on his claims he has retired from the fight game.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion made his announcement in the immediate aftermath of UFC 250.

There were some rather sceptical reactions given McGregor has now said he is calling it quits for a third time in four years.

Still, following his initial tweet, McGregor spoke to ESPN about how he has lost his love for the game and opened up about frustrations over being offered "stupid fights" by UFC.

And, on Sunday (June 7), McGregor posted a picture on Instagram of cake with an icing inscription that read "Happy Retirement Daddy x".

❤️

It remains to be seen if this really is the end for 'The Notorious' in UFC, especially given the fact he had planned on fighting three times in 2020.

The first of those ended a 14-month hiatus and resulted in an impressive first-round victory over Donald Cerrone in January.

But the coronavirus pandemic has put paid to even the best laid plans and the stacked lightweight division has been particularly impacted.

Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was initially slated to face Tony Ferguson, only to have to pull out of the fight due to travel restrictions.

Ferguson instead went head to head with Justin Gaethje for the interim belt and suffered a brutal defeat that shook up the division.

With Gaethje expected to face Khabib to unify the belts later in the year, McGregor became frustrated by waiting around for an opponent.

Whether this is the end for McGregor or not, it really does look a tasty cake...

Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 1:40 [IST]
