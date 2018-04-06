McGregor wanted for questioning by police following backstage melee

Footage emerged on social media on Thursday (April 5), appearing to show McGregor and his entourage storming into the Barclays Center before attempting to attack a bus reportedly filled with fighters from this weekend's card.

McGregor, who has not fought in UFC since November 2016, can be seen throwing an object towards the bus, smashing a window in the process and apparently injuring a person onboard.

UFC president Dana White expressed his disgust at the dramatic developments and claimed there was a warrant out for McGregor's arrest in an interview with ESPN.

However, Stephen P. Davis, the deputy commissioner of public information for the NYPD, told Omnisport: "There is no arrest warrant. He is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that took place earlier today at the Barclays Center.

"He threw a hand truck at a bus causing an injury to an individual on the bus. The incident took place at 1:35 pm."

Earlier on Thursday, McGregor had reacted angrily on Twitter to the news he has been stripped of his UFC lightweight title, with the belt instead going to the winner of UFC 223's main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway.

An irate White told ESPN: "I think everybody is going to be pretty disgusted with Conor McGregor.

"You don't like Khabib? Then fight Khabib. You can come in here and you can do it legally. This fight's happening Saturday, we could have talked and made the Khabib fight right after.

"You can do whatever you want to Khabib within the limits of the rules of fighting. But you want to grab 30 f***ing friends and come down here and do what you did today. It's disgusting."

