English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

McGregor 'very close' to agreeing UFC comeback

Posted By: OPTA
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Las Vegas, August 1: Conor McGregor is "very close" to finalising a deal to make his UFC comeback and expects the fight to be in Las Vegas this year.

McGregor was last week ordered to perform five days of community service after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct following a disturbance at a UFC media day in April.

UFC president Dana White said a bout between the Irish MMA superstar and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is "the fight everybody wants to see" following McGregor's sentencing.

'The Notorious' has not stepped into the Octagon since 2016 but expects to be back before the end of the year.

Asked whether he is nearing a return, McGregor told TMZ: "Yes, very close. It's not official but we are close.

"I believe , I hope so.

"I'd love to fight in Madison Square Garden again, but I believe this one will be in Las Vegas.

"I love New York city, to be able to be here free, as a free man... walking around this place... what a city."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Windies won by 7 wickets (DLS Method
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue